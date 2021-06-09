According to Smith, upcoming events at the museum, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, include:
Beyond the Tracks – Virtual and in-person music and storytelling
Museum Moments and more until afterward with Terry “Harmonica” Bean on June 12, beginning at noon
Sam Hill and Mike Carter on June 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Bennett Family singing on June 20 in the late afternoon
Aaron Golden and guests on July 22
Mary Beth Muncie and guests on July 29
The opening of the exhibit “81 Guitars: Hot Licks Cool Memories” on June 12. The Dukes will play at the reception for the exhibit.
Children’s events include:
Museum Madness on June 21–25, featuring morning and afternoon classes
School is Out-Art Is In, every Tuesday in June, from 10 a.m. until noon. The program is free to children ages 6 to 8 years old.
School is Out-Art is In, every Tuesday in June, from 10 a.m. until noon. The program is free to children ages 9 to 12 years old.
Smith also updated the board on the deadlines for this year’s William Faulkner Literary Competition. They include:
July 15 for the novel competition
July 31 for all other categories
August 31 for high school entries
Smith told the board the museum has applied for several grants in May and June, including the Mississippi Tourism Grant and the National Endowment for the Humanities. She said the museum’s fundraising membership drive and community partner drive are also underway.