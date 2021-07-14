NEW ALBANY • The Union County Board of Supervisors has accepted the local school district’s Tax Request and Budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Union County School District officials are asking the county to levy sufficient tax millage to raise $5,223,142 in local funds for operation of the district.
The amount requires no tax increase, district officials said during the county board’s regular meeting, July 6.
The district’s proposed budget for the year ending June 30, 2022, indicates $29,756,954 in total revenues against $29,121,085 in total expenditures.
The revenues include $6,675,272 in local tax funds, $17,687,883 in state funds and $5,393,798 from federal money.
The $1.4 million difference between the $5.2 million sought in local funds and the $6.6 million in local funds listed in the budget is due to other means of local funds generated by the district. Those funds include admissions, fees, and fundraising at the school level as well as interest, contributions, tuition, and the reimbursement from New Albany Schools for the operation of the countywide bus shop.
Additionally, all students will eat free next year in the cafeteria so the only local payments received in the cafeteria will be for any extra sales when students buy food in addition to what is served on the food tray, district officials said.
Of the proposed expenditures, $17,941,821 is earmarked for instructional services, $10,066,954 will go to support services, $1,806,341 will go to non-instructional services and $142,001 is to be used for debt service, according to a copy of the budget.
Supervisors are required by law to give the schools the amount they ask for. They determine how much millage must be assessed to raise the funds.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the Consent Agenda.
• Approved the Statement of Expenditures for the Tax Office from June 2021.
• Approved the Statement of Expenditures for Sheriff’s Department and Jail from June 2021.
• Approved Meal Log for Jail from June 2021.
• Approve the Claims Docket payments from June 2021.
• Approved Board Minutes from June 2021.
• Approved the Road Department Work Schedule for July 2021.
• Approved the Solid Waste Register.
• Approved Medical Examiner Statement of Fees (15).
• Allocated one-quarter of Sheriff’s Budget and Tax Assessor/Collector’s Budget for the fourth and last quarter of the 2021 Fiscal Year.
• Approved longevity raises at Justice Court, Solid Waste Department, and Road Department.
• Authorized a budget amendment for the Council on Aging Grant Fund (receiving additional grant funds).
• Authorized budget amendment in the General Fund/EMA Department.
• Authorized transfer of balance in the State Special Fund at 9/30/2020 to the General Fund.
• Approved a Contract with ChemPro for roadside herbicide applications.
• Approved a Change Order for the Martintown North Industrial Park Project.
• Approved an Inter Fund Loan from the General Fund to the Martintown North Utilities in anticipation of grant funds.
• Approved RFC for the MDA Grant for the Martintown North Utilities.
• Authorized the County Engineer to submit the second round of ERBR, and authorize the Board President to sign any paperwork required.
• Discussed quotes received for culverts.
• Approved the Department of Revenue’s Homestead Disallowances.
• Approved Chancery Clerk payment for term of court.
• Approved application for CARES Act for Chancery Court.
• Appointed Ken Basil to the NEMCC Board.
• Approved new employment at Sheriff’s Department for three part-time jailers, effective July 6, 2021. Mary Morgan Beaty, Charles Henry Herod Jr., and Alec Lashun Lipsey.
• Approved inventory deletions from Justice Court (computer and printer).
• Approved the June Surrendered Tags List.
• Accepted a check from Tax Collector to General Fund to settle account.
• Acceptance of Land Rolls; with the Board to examine rolls and equalize assessments.
• Approved 2021 Industrial Applications for Ad Valorem Tax Exemptions.
• Approved new employment at Tax Office for Deputy Assessor, effective July 20, 2021.
• Held an Executive Session to discuss economic development.
• Recessed to Monday, July 19, 2021.