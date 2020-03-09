The Union County Development Association hosted a ribbon cutting last Tuesday for Direct Auto Insurance, located inside the WalMart Super Center at 202 Park Plaza Dr., New Albany.
According to Danna Boyles, Direct Auto's marketing manager for Mississippi, the New Albany store is the company's first location inside a WalMart in the state. Agents at the store can offer auto, home, life and boat insurance.
Yessenia Escobar serves as the area store manager for the New Albany location.
The store is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. The store can be reached at 662-368-1419.