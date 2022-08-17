There has long been interest in, and a need for, developing leaders in Union County.
For many years, the Union County Leadership Academy provided training to selected high school juniors and seniors with an eye to not only developing leadership qualities but working to keep those leaders here rather than moving away.
No similar program existed for adults, but that has changed.
The Union County Development Association has launched a program called Leadership Union County. The LUC program is a partner with the UCDA and the UNITE Foundation, which is our county’s affiliate with the CREATE Foundation.
“There are a number of involved citizens right now who have participated in leadership classes either through their professions or at the state, regional or local community level,” LUC Coordinator Betsey Hamilton said. “The conversations for an ongoing Leadership Union County program have been taking place for a while.”
UCDA and CREATE Foundation have both sponsored very successful Youth Leadership programs where our high school students have participated.
“We are so fortunate to have such a great group of new and home-grown emerging new leaders showing up on local committees and volunteering to serve in ways to make our county and communities better,” Hamilton said. “It just seems that now is the perfect time to follow the lead of so many other successful county leadership programs in our area and across the statewide so that we can ‘bridge the gap’ between generations.”
LUC is described as a nine-month program developed to identify, inform, and motivate existing and emerging leaders who are committed to shaping the future of Union County and its local communities.
Organizers are seeking potential members of their first class now.
Members will have an opportunity to increase their community awareness to better understand how multiple sectors of our community and region work together, to have personal contact with local, regional, state, civic, business, and political leaders, promote professional and personal growth and project development, among other qualities.
A goal is for members to be able to respond to current and future community challenges in a positive manner and focus their talents in a way to better serve our community, region and state.
Applicants must be 25 or older and reside, work, or own a business in Union County. Applicants may self-nominate or be nominated by an organization, employer or individual. The class is limited to 20 men and women. Selection criteria includes diverse vocational disciplines, geographical distribution, community involvement, leadership capabilities and potential.
A commitment from the employer to allow time for applicant to participate is required. No more than two employees per company or organization may participate in the same class.
Tuition for the Leadership Union County program is $250 per participant. This non-refundable tuition covers costs for session programs, instructional materials, meals, and graduation recognition. A limited number of scholarships covering half of the tuition are available. The fee is due upon acceptance and prior to Opening “Meet and Greet" Social.
This kickoff event will be held at the Union County Heritage Museum, Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Beginning with the opening retreat, monthly learning sessions will be held each second Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., October to May, with the graduation luncheon scheduled for May 24, 2023.
During each session, local governmental, business, organizational and community leaders will share their knowledge through discussions and activities that focus on needs and opportunities in our area.
A community service project is an integral part of Leadership Union County. Members will work with fellow classmates to implement a community enhancing project. This project provides class members the opportunity to turn concepts into workable projects and solutions. Projects will be completed outside of the monthly sessions.
“We hope they will make new friends; get to know our local, regional, state and federal leaders; gain knowledge of our county and communities; and building strong working relationships with others outside of their own social circles,” Hamilton continued. “We hope they will take away from this program a few nuggets that inspire them in the years to come to initiate programs and projects that will ultimately improve the quality of life for all who live here.”
Application forms are available from the UCDA at the organization’s office in the former post office. Application and nomination forms must be returned to UCDA by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applicants will be notified of acceptance into the program by Sept. 12.
If you need assistance, call Betsey Hamilton, LUC Project Coordinator at 662-538-3424.
