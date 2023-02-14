The Union County Development Association annual membership drive is under way.
UCDA serves as the welcome center for New Albany and Union County and is a partnership of business and professional people working together to build a healthy economy, recreational opportunities, and quality of life for the people in our community.
As the welcome center for New Albany and Union County, the UCDA always recommends members first, when inquired for recommendations about the area.
UCDA Director Daleana Mapp said they are looking forward to continuing to serve as the Welcome Center for New Albany and Union County.She said they will be providing social media updates on Facebook as well as new accounts for marketing and promoting of members.
Other UCDA services include Business to Business Luncheons, participation, sponsoring and continuation of the Leadership Union County program which is already underway and supporting local business in marketing online, promotion in the monthly newsletter, recommendation to visitors in the welcome center, and more.
The UCDA also will be promoting and assisting with New Albany Main Street Association events that promote local retailers and local entertainment, providing industry roundtable events that connect industries and educators, holding the Great American Clean-up Day with our Keep Mississippi and Keep America Beautiful Affiliation and holding lunch and learn events.
Membership in the UCDA is available in four categories.
Professional membership is $150 per year while individual membership is $75 per year.
Membership for hotels, motels bed and breakfasts and apartment complexes is $150 plus $1 per unit per year.
Industrial, wholesale, retail and service membership is determined by the number of employees.
With one to five employees the fee is $150. For six to 10 it is $175. For 11 to 20 it is $250. For 21 to 50 it is $325. For 51 to 100 employees it is $425 and for 101 and over it is $425 plus $1.25 per employee over 100.
Make checks payable to UCDA and mail to P.O. Box 125, New Albany. For more information call (662) 534-4354 or go to www.ucda-newalbany.com.
