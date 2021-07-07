NEW ALBANY • Union County School District faculty and staff are now undergoing training on how to capture children’s hearts, district officials said this week.
UCSD has held two CKH (Capturing Kids’ Hearts) trainings, and a third training will be held in August. Also, administrators completed a Leadership Blueprint Training which went along with CKH, district officials said this week.
“We are very excited about the implementation of the CKH process in our district. We feel it adheres to the vision of our school district valuing each child in our district,” said UCSD Superintendent Russell Taylor.
Basically, Capturing Kids’ Hearts (CKH) is about building relationships with students, and the training provides teachers the tools they need to build the relationships, school officials said.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts is an immersive, participatory experience. Teachers, staff, and administrators learn and practice skills they will use and model in their classrooms, schools, and districts.
Training occurs over two consecutive days, with an hour for lunch each day. About 60 personnel per training from Union County Schools are expected to take the training.
Said Windy Faulkner, Assistant Superintendent/Curriculim Coordinator this week this week: “After implementing CKH, our students should leave the UCSD a better individual. CKH will help teach our students life skills such as shaking hands, making eye contact, and many other useful skills. We are excited to be implementing such a phenomenal program in our schools.”
Teachers today face a formidable challenge. They must raise the bar on student performance, while competing against social, environmental, and outside pressures. While researchers and district personnel work to determine the most effective curricula, many teachers struggle to manage classrooms.
Teachers can’t always control what comes into their classrooms. Capturing Kids’ Hearts shows how to create high-achieving centers of learning by strengthening students’ connectedness to others through enhancing healthy bonds with their teachers and establishing limits of acceptable behavior.
Said the Assistant Superintendent: “We have fabulous teachers in Union County. We just want to make sure from the district level we are providing all the resources they need to be successful both inside and outside the classroom. “
CKH is designed to improve the five key indicators of school performance: fewer discipline referrals, improved attendance, higher student achievement, lower dropout rates, and higher teacher satisfaction.
The program’s goals include:
--Strengthened student connectedness to others by enhancing healthy bonds with teachers.
--Consistent rules of conduct with reduced disciplinary escalations and referrals.
--Dramatic reduction in truancy and dropouts.
--Reduction of negative behaviors such as isolation, violence, and substance use.
--Significant improvement in student academic performance.
--District-wide improvements in test scores.
--Higher rate of job satisfaction among teachers.
--Increased teacher retention and improvement in teacher recruiting.