University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy student Garrett Meggs of New Albany received the traditional white coat patch in a ceremony at the Medical Center campus in Jackson.
The patch is earned by third-year professional students and signifies the completion of coursework and moving on to serve patients and communities through clinical rotations during the final year of school. The patch symbolizes the knowledge and experiences student pharmacists gain through rotations, the future impact they will have on the profession and as a reminder of the integral impact pharmacists have on public health.
Meggs will now work as part of a medical team at various pharmacy sites throughout the state and region.
Founded in 1908, the UM School of Pharmacy is nationally recognized for its innovative pharmacy curriculum and drives forward its vision to improve the health of the state, nation and world through its education, research and service missions.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation's most beautiful, Ole Miss' main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country's best college towns.