Northeast Mississippi Community College's Campus Country made a splash with its first Showtime of the year in the Hines Hall Auditorium on Thursday, September 29.
In front of a sold-out auditorium, the ensemble put on a 23-song setlist that included such hits as "Goodbye Earl," by The Chicks, "Heads Carolina, Tails California," by Jo Dee Mesinna, "Somebody Like You," by Keith Urban, "Rising Sun," by All Sons & Daughters and many more chart-topping hits.
Northeast's Campus Country does not just perform country music but mixes American rock, gospel, bluegrass, pop and current Billboard hits into its setlist along with many other musical genres.
Campus Country is under the direction of Chris Dunn.
Returning members of the group for the 2022-23 academic year include Emari Cox of Baldwyn, vocals; Kailyn Freeman of New Albany, vocals; Isabel Goad of Glen, vocals; Reese Horton of Ripley, vocals; Andre Hunt of Tishomingo, drums; Reid Rollins of Saltillo, guitar; Shyanne Ross of Booneville, vocals; Rheagan Skelton of Potts Camp, vocals.
New members to the group are Gavyn Boone of Guntown, guitar/vocals; Lillie Faith Childs of New Albany, vocals; Anna Grace Fiveash of Walnut, vocals; Brandon Ledbetter of Shannon, guitar/vocals; Jay McCurty of Lauderdale, keys/guitar/drums and Annabeth Moore of Booneville, vocals.
Following the success of its first Showtime of the year, Northeast Campus Country is set to play at the City of Booneville's Fall Festival on Saturday, October 15, at noon and at the college's final Northeast NOW recruitment event on Friday, October 28.
Fans can catch the group on Thursday, November 10, at 7 p.m. for its second Showtime of the year in the Hines Hall Auditorium. Admission is just $7 for the public, and Northeast employees and students get in free.
Additional Showtimes for the academic year are Thursday, March 2, 2023, and Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Auditions for Campus Country are scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Hines Hall on the college's Booneville campus.
Northeast Campus Country members from Union County include:
Lillian Faith Childs of New Albany
Kailyn Eve Freeman of New Albany
