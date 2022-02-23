Supreme Champion Commercial Heifer -Randon McDaniel, son of Blake and Geri McDaniel, exhibited the Supreme Champion Commercial Heifer at the 2022 Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson. The heifer was also selected as the Champion English Cross Commercial Heifer. Randon was presented his $1500 scholarship from MS Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson.
Lamb Showmanship Scholarship winner- Jorja Roberson, daughter of Chris and Beth Roberson of East Union, won the Bill Dupree $1200 Lamb Showmanship Scholarship at the 2022 Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson recently. Jorja is a senior at East Union Attendance Center.
Sale of Jr Champions Scholarship winner- Jorja Roberson, daughter of Chris and Beth Roberson of East Union, won an academic scholarship from the Sale of Jr. Champions at the 2022 Dixie National Jr. Roundup recently in Jackson. Presenting the award is MS Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson. The scholarship recipients were chosen based on academic achievement and livestock showing awards and accomplishments.
Sale OF Jr Champions Scholarship winner- Owen White, son of Jeremy and Laurie White of Ingomar, won an academic scholarship from the Sale of Jr. Champions at the 2022 Dixie National Jr. Roundup recently in Jackson. Presenting the award is MS Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson. The scholarship recipients were chosen based on academic achievement and livestock showing awards and accomplishments. Owen is a senior at Ingomar Attendance Center.
