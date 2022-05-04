More than 185 entries were submitted to the annual Union County High School Art Exhibit and Competition 2022 at the Union County Heritage Museum.

The exhibit opened April 19 and will be on exhibit through May 7.

“The artwork from these students from Myrtle, Ingomar, East and West Union is always good and this year is no exception. Best in Show this year goes to Alexandria Robertson from West Union for her linoleum block print Atticus Luna, which is exceptional,” said Museum Director, Jill Smith. “Our judges were very impressed with the quality of this year’s work,” she said.

The museum has a large body of good student work collected as purchase awards from the student work through the exhibits. This year’s Purchase Award for 2022 went to Ingomar student Daniel Sheppard for his mixed media piece NICE.

“Stop by the museum by May 7, and see the student’s artwork,” Smith said.

 

The winners of the different categories are shown below.

Best in Show: Alexandria Robertson, Atticus Luna, Linoleum Print, West Union

Purchase Award: Daneil Sheppart, NICE, Mixed Media, Ingomar

Ingomar Winner - Through the Grape Vine, BreAnn Thompson

West Union Winner - Golden Sunset, Makayla Pruitt

East Union Winner - Hey Good Lookin, Ryleigh Squires.

Myrtle Winner - Mississippi Meadows, Shae Lipsey

Painting Acrylic:

1st -  Koby Hallam, “Pyramid Head, West Union

2nd -  Emma Hill, The Wolf and the Ravens, West Union

3rd -  Daniel Sheppard. “Self Portrait”, Orange- Ingomar

Honorable Mention Hunter Culver, Old South, West Union

Painting –Acrylic Art 1

1st Eve Cooper, Sweet Selfie Ingomar

2nd -  Cassidie Jackson, “Selfie in Purple”, Ingomar

3rd -  Jenna Carpenter, “Watermelon”- West Union

Honorable Mention T’nya Jones “Yellow Selfie” Ingomar

Painting /Tempera

1st -  Kinzie Waite, “Sheila Loved Flowers, Myrtle

2nd -  Riley ? Water Lilies, Myrtle

3rd -  Emma Priest, Marilyn Moment, Myrtle

Honorable Mention. Noah Trejo, The Blue Rose of Jalisco, Myrtle

Emma Priest, Fender Bender, Myrtle

Mixed Media

1st -  Owen White, Planet Chaos, Ingomar

2nd -  Riley Shinault, Illusion, Myrtle

3rd -  K. Cagle, Sunflower Encyclopedia, Myrtle

Honorable Mention HMD. Kinsey, Pink Lemonade, Myrtle

Purchase Awards, Daniel Sheppard, NICE, Ingomar High school

Drawing - Pastels

1st -  Micha Sewell, Rose Bud, Ingomar

2nd -  Anna G. Gaines, Happy Faces, Ingomar

3rd -  Mary H. Whitehead, Kiwi Still Life, Ingomar

Drawing Charcoal / Pencil/Marker

 1st -  Alexandria Robertson, Rapture, West Union

2nd -  Tessa Hartfield, Petals in the Morning, Ingomar

3rd -  Niah Sowell, Blow Me Away, Ingomar

Honorable Mention -  Alexandra Robertson, Sea Fairy, West Union

Jalazia McDonald, Ariana Grande, Ingomar

Raquel Mejia, Reflections, West Union

Mixed Media 2 D design –

1st -  M. Whitehead, “Just Pray” Ingomar

2nd -  Ana Smith, “Lost Mushrooms”, East Union

3rd -  Ayden Roberts, “Avatar”, East Union

Honorable Mention -  Kyla Parker, “Glam” Ingomar

Gracie Morris, “A Day to Remember” Ingomar

Ryleigh Squires “Speak to me” East Union

Makenzie Holley “Go Urchins

Painting Watercolor

1st -  Makayla Pruitt, “Golden Sunset”, West Union

2nd - Austin Hardin, House, West Union High School

3rd -  Jalazja McDonald, Jenson Akles, Ingomar High School

Honorable Mention - Sydney Sanders, Wonderland, West Union

Tabitha Hall, “Watch and Judge” West Union

Tessa Hartfield, “Monarch of the Flowers” Ingomar

Maria Caballero, “Van Gough Inspired” East Union

Macy Whittington, RiverValley” West Union

Painting Water Color Art I

1st -  Ayden Roberts, “Spice” East Union

2nd -  Leighann Briggs, “Foxy” East Union

3rd -  Emily Stinson “Spring Time Bunnies” Ingomar

Honorable Mention- Maggie Roberts, Hibiscus, Ingomar

3 D Ceramics

1st -  Nian Sowell, Decay, Ingomar

2nd -  LeighAnn Brigs, “Hello Darlin”, East Union

3rd -  Cooper Hall, “Chickasaw Inspired”, Ingomar

Honorable Mention - Ava Rose Smith, “Squeeze the Day”, East Union

Clayton Bridges, Hopper Inspired” Ingomar

Printmaking

1st -  Best in show, Alexandria Robertson, “Actias Luna” West Union

2nd -  Ingomar High School Award, Brianne Thompson, “Through the Grapevine” Ingomar

3rd -  Kaylee Thompson, “Feather among the Blossoms” Ingomar

Honorable Mention - Joel Smith, “Cowboy Way” Ingomar

 Niah Sowell “Succulent Sight” Ingomar

Special Distinction

1st -  Ayden Roberts, “Avatar” East Union

2nd -  Charles Hattix, “Under the Sea” East Union

 3rd -  Charles Hattix, “Duck Days” East Union

Honorable Mention -  Ava Rose Smith, “Lost Mushroom” East Union

Makenzie Holley “Go Urchins” East Union

Makenzie Holley “Sweet Bunnies” East Union

