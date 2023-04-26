Union County students submitted 170 pieces of artwork both two- and three-dimensional to the annual Union County High School Art Exhibit and Competition 2023 at the Union County Heritage Museum.
The artwork ranges from clay and ceramics to watercolor, acrylic, drawing and printmaking.
“The students show a lot of unbelievable talent, said museum director Jill Smith. “We are always inspired as well as energized by the student work. I hope that people will stop and enjoy this work done by our Union County students.”
Students from Ingomar, Myrtle, East Union and West Union participated in this exhibit.
The exhibit opened April 18 and will be on exhibit through May 6. The New Albany high School exhibit will open on May 11.
Winners are listed below:
Judging Criteria
Best in Show: Apple of My Eye - Niah Sowell (Ingomar)
Purchase Award: Kaitlyn Fulcher, FrenchCafe, Acrylic, Ingomar
Ingomar Winner – Niah Sowell, Apple of my Eye
West Union Winner – Conunction - Alexandria Robertson
East Union Winner - Blind Spot Shot - Ava Rose Smith
Myrtle Winner - James Fuller
Painting Acrylic:
1st. – French Café – Kaitlyn Fulcher (Ingomar)
2nd.- Blind Spot Shot - Ava Rose Smith (East Union)
3rd. Emerald Gaze – Niah Sowell (Ingomar)
Honorable Mention Cow Duo – Anna Grace Gaines (Ingomar)
Painting –Acrylic Art 1
1st:– Self Portrait - Reina Mejia(West Union)
2nd.- –Ellie Mae - Jenna Carpenter (West Union)
3rd– Beachin”It - . Dakota Gentry(East Union)
Honorable Mention Aubrey Kimbel – Something in Orange (East Union)
Painting /Tempera
1st. – Pop Glamour - Mary Hannah Whitehead. (Ingomar
2nd. – Street Art Museum - James Fuller (Myrtle)
3rd. – Ice Cream Sundae - Ty Hale (Myrtle)
Honorable Mention: – Magnificent Marigolds - Anna Goodson (Myrtle)
Mixed Media (note: There are watercolor painting in this that have been enhanced with marker)
1st– Wish You Were Here - Alexandria Robertson (West Union)
2nd: - Promised - Niah Sowell (Ingomar)
3rd: – Farm Life - Rylle Farr (West Union)
Honorable Mention: Drowned In Ink - James Fuller (Myrtle)
– Buzzy Bee - Ava Rose Smith (East Union)
Drawing - Pastels
1st. Seasons Changing – Daniel Shepard (Ingomar)
2nd. Grapefruit – Alyssa Griebenow (Ingomar)
3rd. Lilluim Lancifolicum – Niah Sowell (Ingomar)
Honorable Mention – The Theater – Brian McElroy (Ingomar)
Drawing Charcoal / Pencil/Marker
1st. The Auditorium – Olivia Cross (West Union)
2nd. Lazy Morning – Mariana Palomino (West Union)
3rd. Identity –Alexandria Robertson (West Union)
Honorable Mention Shadow in the Sun – Mariana Palomino (West Union)
Breakthrough – Olivai Cross (West Union)
Mixed Media 2 D design – the collage ( and where do we judge thout paperquilled birds?
1st. City Scape – Olivia Cross (West Union)
2nd. Red Locomotive – Isaac Gooch (West Union
3rd. Sheltered in Your Embrace – Kyla Shaffer (West Union)
Painting Watercolor
1st: – Elephant Charmer - Kyla Parker (Ingomar)
2nnd: – Sea Turtle Splash - Kylah Pickens (Ingomar)
3rd: – The Fish - Hannah McElroy (Ingomar)
Honorable Mention: – Wounded Warrior - Anna Grace Gaines (Ingomar)
Painting Water Color Art I
1st: – Purple Lady - Reina Mejia (West Union)
2nd: – Feeling Froggy - Alyssa Griebenow (Ingomar)
3rd: - Jelly - Olivia Cross (West Union)
Honorable Mention - Love - : Ella Boykin (East Union)
– Still Life - Reina Mejia (West Union)
3 D Ceramics
1st. Twisted Faces – Kyla Parker (Ingomar)
2nd. A Stroll In the Park – Bryan McElroy(Ingomar)
3rd. Heart Broken – Madilyn McMillen (Ingomar)
Honorable Mention The Ultimate Sacrifice – Lexie Rasberry (Ingomar)
Down the Rabbit Hole – Kyla Parker(Ingomar)
Tardis – Hannah McElroy (Ingomar)
Printmaking
1st. Conviction – Alexandria Robertson (West Union)
2nd. Braided – Maggie Baird (West Union)
3rd. Bee – Kailib Davenport (West Union)
Honorable Mention: Social Anxiety – Breanne Thompson (Ingomar)
Printmaking –enhanced
1st Jukebox – Emma Holloway (Ingomar)
2nd Happy Dance – Madilyn McMillen (Ingomar)
3rd Butterfly Among Flowers – Calleia Davis (Ingomar)
Honorable Mention Crabby Patty – Kylah Pickens (Ingomar)
Aquila Real – Carlos Fuentes (Ingomar)
Special Distinction
1st. Blooming Tall – Charles Hattix (East Union)
2nd. Rudolph – Mackenzie Holley (East Union)
3rd. Mama Bird – Ayanna Lans (East Union)
