A traffic stop in New Albany late Friday morning, Feb. 10, led to charges against three Oklahoma residents for stolen firearms and drugs, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said Monday afternoon.
The adults may also face sex trafficking charges. Investigators believe at least one of the two 16-year-old Texas girls with the adults was being transported to Atlanta, Ga., for sexual purposes, the sheriff said.
According to Union County Jail records, those charged include:
—Tericka Jackson, 32, of Levton, Okla.; female, one count controlled substance; trafficking in controlled substances; misdemeanor following too close; total bond $205,000.
—Graylan Ninedors, 23, St. Charles, Okla., male, one count controlled substance; trafficking in controlled substances; one count possession of firearm by convicted felon; total bond $210,000.
—Isis Abriana Edwards, female, Levton, Okla., one count controlled substance; trafficking in controlled substances; one count possession of firearm by convicted felon, total bond $220,000.
The case has quickly broadened into state and federal territory involving the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the federal Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms department, and FBI, Sheriff Edwards said.
The case also broke new ground for the department.
“As far as I know for sure, this is the first human trafficking case for this department,” he said.
The sheriff said the situation began to unfold about 11 a.m. Friday.
The department’s canine officer was on patrol with his canine Caesar on I-22, when the deputy saw a driver weaving in and out of traffic.
The deputy pulled the small red eastbound Jeep SUV over on an exit ramp to Highway 30 West off I-22.
“The Belgian Malinois canine quickly made a passive hit, which means he sat down when he smelled some illegal substance,” the sheriff said.
They say the nose knows, and Caesar’s nose knew.
His sharp sense of smell led to a haul that included 18 lbs. of marijuana and three stolen firearms including two semi-automatic pistols, one AK-47 with a loaded drum magazine, and ammunition for all three weapons.
All the weapons were reported stolen from Texas.
One of the two girls found in the vehicle had been entered on NCIC as missing in Texas.
She has been returned to that state. The other is being held at a juvenile detention facility in Corinth pending further investigation.
“After interviewing both girls, we believe they were enroute to Atlanta, where someone would probably engage them in sex trafficking,” the sheriff said.
“One girl appeared to have already been used some for that purpose.
“The girl who was reported missing was about to enter a big, dark, dangerous world.
“She had set foot in a car with the Boogeyman and didn’t have a clue about what was fixing to happen.
“I’d like to think we saved both girls from a terrible fate,” the sheriff said.