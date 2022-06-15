Cases decided during the June 2022 two-week term of Union County Circuit Court which began Monday, June 6 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in New Albany. were drawn from the following court docket, according to court documents.
Those on the docket are charged but not convicted; therefore, they should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Legend: FIPF (felon in possession of firearm); PCS (possession of controlled substance); RSP (receiving stolen property); SCS (sale of controlled substance).
--Adair, Nathan, failure to register as sex offender, possession of a controlled substance—meth.
—Adams, Austin, PCS (meth) with intent.
—Adams, Dontravious, burglary x2.
—Ailsworth, Anthony, burglary x2.
—Alhalmi, Akram, PCS with intent x2.
—Allen, Beth Nicole, PCS (meth).
—Alshami, Sultan, SCS enhanced.
—Anderson, Brandon, felony fleeing.
—Anderson. George, possession cell phone in correctional facility.
—Ashby, Jevonte, burglary.
—Austin, Mellisa, conspiracy.
—Badie, Alivia S., robbery with a deadly weapon x5.
—Bagley, Gregory L., embezzlement.
—Bander, Mussa, SCS enhanced.
—Banks, Rolando, murder (simple).
—Barkley, David, PCS (meth).
—Barkley, Janet, PCS (meth) with intent
—Beaty, Lisa, PCS (meth).
—Bedford, Eric, grand larceny, burglary.
—Bell, Tyrone, burglary of dwelling x3.
—Benjamin, Kemani, robbery with a deadly weapon.
—Berry, Daniel Stuart, robbery, simple assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer x2.
—Berry, Frederick, felony child abuse.
—Black, Randy, simple assault on law enforcement officer, felony fleeing.
—Blackwell, Annastasia, child endangerment x3.
—Bolen, Randy, SCS (meth) x3.
—Bond, James Edwill, child endangerment.
—Boyd, James A., failure to register as sex offender, burglary of dwelling (habitual).
—Bradley, Tevin, child endangerment pretrial breach.
—Brisentine, Katherine, PCS in correctional facility pretrial breach.
—Britt, Justin, PCS-meth.
—Brown, Antonius, SCS (meth), child endangerment, burglary of automobile, SCS.
—Brown, Charles, aggravated assault.
—Brown, Charles Robert, FIPF.
—Brown, Clyde, FIPF, felony fleeing.
—Brown, Eddie, aggravated assault.
—Brown, Ricky, aggravated assault.
—Buggs Arthur, burglary.
—Bullard, Anthony, sexual battery x4.
—Bullard, Kenneth, burglary of dwelling, aggravated assault.
—Burks, Joey Lee, PCS-meth.
—Canada, Xavier Dee, grand larceny.
--Cannon, Gary, SCS (cocaine) enhanced, habitual, aggravated assault.
—Carruthers, Walter, tampering with a juror, habitual, FIPF.
--Carruthers, Walter, aka Cookie, SCS (cocaine), habitual, enhanced 2nd offender drugs.
—Carter, Junior, felony fleeing.
—Childers, Alan, SCS-meth
—Christensen, Howard, PCS (meth).
—Clark, Anterio, felony fleeing, receiving/possessing stolen property.
—Clark,Jamie, grand larceny.
—Clemons, Joshua Peter, false pretenses.
—Cole, Xavier O., felony fleeing.
—Collins, Corvall, robbery.
—Collins, Cory, drive by shooting, FIPF.
—Conner, Shanita, murder (first degree) FIPF.
—Cook, James Craig, RSP, PCS (meth).
—Cook, Mickey, SCS (meth) habitual.
—Cook, Mickey Dean, SCS.
—Courtney, April, child endangerment.
—Courtney, James Allen, child endangerment,
—Crayton, Annette, accessory after fact pretrial breach.
---Crum, Joshua, child endangerment.
—Culver, Allison, PCS (meth).
—Cummings, Brandon, sexual battery.
—Curtis, Emily, child endangerment.
—Darby, Christopher, PCS (meth), FIPF.
—Davis Alexander, burglary of a dwelling.
—Davis, Jeremy, sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, touching child for lustful purposes.
—Davis, Trish, burglary.
—Deaton, Amanda, SCS (THC).
---Dixon, Anthony D., burglary of automobile.
—Douglas, William, false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance.
—Drummond, Dalton, burglary of automobile, child endangerment.
—Duhrkoph, Kyle, SCS x2.
—Dunahue, James, grand larceny pretrial breach
—Edwards, Daniel, PCS (meth) with intent.
—Evans, Jeremy, PCS (meth) pretrial breach.
—Fadal, Mohammed, SCS (enhanced).
—Fernandez, Juan, felony DUI 3rd.
—Fiddis, Wayne, sexual battery, burglary of dwelling x2, attempted burglary of dwelling x2, possession of cell phone in correctional facility.
—Finley, Wykevion, malicious mischief.
—Fitzpatrick, Chadz, PCS w/intent x4, enhanced, habitual.
—Fooshee, Christy, child endangerment.
—Foster, Kalvin, felony leaving scene of accident.
—Gaillard, Donny, felony DUI (operating commercial vehicle.)
—Gardner, Christopher, SCS (meth) x2, PCS-meth x 2, PCS-amphetamine.
—Garner, Cheyenne, child endangerment.
—Gasaway, Parker, burglary of dwelling.
—George, Scotty, false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance.
—Gonzalez, Adrian, FIPF.
—Goodson, Victoria, PCS-meth, false pretenses x 4, uttering forgery.
—Green, Demarcus, aggravated assault, FIPF.
—Greer, Eddie Gene, conspiracy, second degree arson.
—Greer, Ena Lee, PCS (meth).
—Greer, Kevin Eugene, PCS (meth).
—Greer, Luther Frederick, grand larceny.
—Gregory, Joshua, PCS (meth), FIPF.
—Griffin, Christopher, PCS (hydrocodone), PCS (meth).
—Grigg, Austin Tyler, felony child abuse.
---Gullett, Cory, sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes.
—Gullick, James, FIPF x2, PCS (meth), SCS (meth) x2.
—Hall, Robert Allen, burglary of dwelling.
—Hall, Timothy, aggravated animal cruelty.
—Hamilton, James, PCS-meth
—Hancock, Marissa, child endangerment.
—Harkness, Brandon, malicious mischief pretrial breach.
—Harris, Marcus L., touching a child for lustful purposes x3.
—Harville, John Colton, PCS (meth).
—Hayes, Desmon, felony fleeing.
—Haynes, Timothy Lee, aggravated domestic violence.
—Hernandez, Joe L., sexual battery.
—Herring, Brian, burglary x4.
—Herring, Scott, PCS (meth) with intent.
—Herring, Tammy, burglary x4.
—Higginbotham, Destiny, child abuse.
—High, Kentavious, sexual battery, rape.
—Hill, Brian Keith, conspiracy.
—Hill, Jefferey, PCS (meth).
—Hill, Jeffrey, grand larceny.
—Hill, Marcus Aaron, PCS (meth).
—Hill, Quardale, robbery with a deadly weapon.
—Holcomb, Joshua, PCS (cocaine).
—Holliday, Clarance, burglary.
—Holloway, Duwayne, robbery with deadly weapon.
—Hood, Daviel (Daniel), PCS-meth.
—Howard, Timothy, SCS-cocaine x3.
—Hurst, Eric, PCS (meth).
—Johnson, Derionte, robbery with a deadly weapon x5.
—Johnson, Jerrold, taking possession of or taking motor vehicle.
—Johnson, Johnny Joe, sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes x3.
—Jones, Carlos, sexual battery x2, touching a child for lustful purposes.
—Jones, Demarcus, FIPF, aggravated assault.
—Jones, Jarvis, robbery with a deadly weapon.
—Jones, Johnnie, SCS (alprazolam).
—Jones, Tommy Odell, felony shoplifting.
—Jordan, Hannah, child endangerment.
—Judon, Melissa, child neglect x2.
—Kemp, William, burglary of dwelling.
—King, Danny, embezzlement over $25,000.
—King, Franklin Eugene, felony DUI.
—Kirk, Gary Ricco, trafficking controlled substance - marijuana.
—Knuckles, Joshua, FIPF
—Kraft, Erik, felony fleeing.
---Kumar, Amit, trafficking controlled substance (marijuana).
—Lamacchia, Michael, PCS-meth, false pretenses x4, uttering forgery, hindering prosecution or apprehension first degree.
—Larid, Moneshia, SCS (cocaine).
—Larue, Kaci, PCS (meth).
—Lee, Justin E., FIPF.
—Lipe, Phiona Leshae, child endangerment pretrial breach.
—Loncar, Shannon, PCS (meth) with intent, pretrial breach.
—Lopez, Angel, burglary.
—Lovelace, John, PCS (meth).
—Lucas, Calvin, attempted aggravated assault.
—Marble, Darrius, PCS (amphetamine).
—Marcial, Santos M., burglary of a dwelling.
—Mariche, Marcial, PCS (meth).
—Martin, Wyniesha V., credit card fraud.
—May, Mavis, simple assault on law enforcement officer.
—May, Rodney, PCS (meth).
—McAllister, Brianna, PCS (exstacy).
—McCain, Kenneth, grand larceny.
—McClain, John T., PCS (marijuana), pretrial breach.
—McClure, Hannah, PCS-meth, pretrial breach.
—McCord, Eric, FIPF.
—McCullough, Christina, burglary of a dwelling.
—McCurdy, Courtney, PCS (meth) with intent.
—McDaniel, Steven, taking possession of a motor vehicle, habitual.
—McDonald, Inecia Z., burglary of an automobile.
—Mchan, Amanda, PCS (meth), child endangerment, conspiracy.
—McKinney, James, burglary of a dwelling.
—McPhail, Ashley, embezzlement, credit card fraud.
—Melton, Dakota, possession of cell phone within correctional facility.
—Milam, David, SCS (meth).
—Milsap, Lawrence, murder (simple).
—Minser, Heather Nicole, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.
—Mitchell, Lane Douglas, attempted murder (simple).
—Montgomery, Elon, FIPF.
—Montgomery, Marcus, sexual battery.
—Montgomery, Tabitha, manufacture of controlled substance, pretrial breach.
—Moore, Patrick, possession of stolen firearm, pretrial breach.
—Moore, Richard, cyberstalking.
—Morris, Kennon, indecent exposure (3rd offense) x2.
—Mosley, Decoda, SCS-meth, PCS-meth x2, FIPF.
—Moxley, Angela, burglary of a dwelling.
—Mullins, Freddie B., PCS-meth.
—Mullins, Horace, child neglect.
—Mullins, Mary, child neglect.
—Mullins, Willie Junior, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
—Mynatt, Tera, embezzlement over $25,000.
—Myrick, Kenneth W. Jr., posting electronic message to cause injury.
—Nash, Quesdon, SCS (marijuana), SCS (meth).
—Nash, Quezdon A., aggravated assault with deadly weapon, FIPF.
—Nichols, David PCS (meth) with intent, PCS-meth.
—Nichols, David Sidney, SCS-meth x2.
—Nolan, John Dale, making terrorist threat.
—Norman Alexander, PCS-marijuana, intent, enhanced.
—Norman, Richard, aggravated assault.
—Oliver, Brittany, PCS (meth).
—Owens, Lona Faye, PCS (meth) with intent.
—Palaolto, Joel, sexual battery.
—Pannell, Michael, fraud by mail or other communication, sexual battery.
—Parker, Kiante, PCS (cocaine).
—Parker, Randolph Jr., FIPF.
—Parks, Jason Jermaine, PCS-meth.
—Penson, Cedric, PCS (meth) with intent, PCS (marijuana) with intent, enhanced, habitual.
—Perkins, Jimmy, FIPF -habitual.
—Pickens Kobrin, PCS with intent, habitual, enhanced punishment, grand larceny habitual x2.
—Plymel, Camille, child endangerment x3.
—Potts, Mitzi, child endangerment.
—Prewett, Lewis, aggravated assault, domestic violence.
—Prewett, Samuel Lee, felony DUI.
—Price, Willie, PCS (meth).
—Pulley, Vickey, burglary.
—Quinn, Alexus, burglary of dwelling.
—Raimey, Dereck L., felony fleeing.
—Raines, David Allen, PCS (meth).
—Ratliff, Christopher, PCS.
—-Ray, Marcus, indecent exposure.
—Ray, Ruben, PCS-meth, pretrial breach.
—Renteria, Ramon, PCS.
—Rhea, Roy, indecent exposure, 3rd offense.
—Riddle, Earnise, SCS- tramadol, pretrial breach.
—Riley, Darnell, sexual battery, burglary.
—Rios, Marcus, sexual battery x8.
—Robbins, Charles PCS (meth).
—Roberts, Angela, child endangerment.
—Robertson, Dorian, burglary of a dwelling.
—Rodgers, April, first degree murder.
—Rogers, Arthur Lee, SCS-cocaine, habitual enhanced; PCS-meth with intent, habitual, enhanced; SCS-meth, enhanced, habitual; PCS-marijuana with intent, habitual, enhanced.
—Rollins, Brandi, SCS enhanced.
—Rooker, Carlie, embezzlement.
—Ross, Amy Lou, PCS-meth.
—Rudolph, Jeffrey A., felony fleeing.
—-Rutledge, Austin, taking possession of or taking motor vehicle.
—Rutledge, Joseph, touching child for lustful purposes.
—Rutledge, Perry, felony fleeing.
—Sanders ,Jenna, PCS (fentanyl and heroin), pretrial breach.
—Sanders, Tony, burglary of automobile x2.
—Sanders, Torie, SCS x3.
—Sandie, Ronald Kent, felony fleeing, aggravated assault x2.
—Sappington, Cory, grand larceny, habitual.
—Saxton Michael, PCS-meth, pretrial breach.
—Saylors, Billy, PCS (meth).
—Scott, Laken, grand larceny.
—Sharaf, Arafat Mohamed, PCS with intent x2.
—Shaw, Christopher, 4th degree arson, pretrial breach.
—Shell, Alissa, conspiracy.
—Shorter, Darius, burglary of a dwelling, false pretenses.
—-Smith, Charles Dana, malicious mischief.
—Smith, David Carroll, sexual battery.
—Smith, Derrick, child endangerment x2.
—Smith, Joshua Kirby, grand larceny.
—Smith, Keffendy, FIPF, aggravated domestic violence x2, conspiracy.
—Smith, Lisa Carol, touching child for lustful purposes, child neglect.
—Smithey, Joshua, burglary of dwelling, PCS-meth pretrial breach, aggravated domestic violence.
—Souter, Kahlil, PCS (meth).
—Sparks, Dylan, burglary of a dwelling.
—Spears, Joshua W., kidnapping (attempted).
—Spight, Demarco, grand larceny.
—Standifer, Sherjuan, PCS-marijuana.
—Starks, Derick L., carjacking.
—Stearns, Danzell L., SCS (meth) x2.
—Stepheny, Rodney, PCS (marijuana) and PCS (meth).
—Stevens, Trey Lynn, possession of marijuana with intent.
—Stinson, Taiten, burglary of a dwelling.
—Stinson, Willie Lee, taking possession of or taking motor vehicle x 5.
—James Sudduth, manslaughter x 2.
—Swan, Taylon, PCS (meth), PCS (marijuana).
—Taylor, David Brent, PCS-pretrial breach.
—Taylor, Trey, accessory after the fact.
—Taylor, Treyvion , malicious mischief.
—Thomas, Steven, conspiracy, 2nd degree arson, false pretenses.
—Topps, Malcolm, PCS (marijuana) with intent.
—Torres, Jorge, burglary of a dwelling.
—Treadaway, Tonya, PCS (meth).
—Trice, Robert, burglary, malicious mischief.
—Trimm, Jonathan, grand larceny, false pretenses.
—Triplett, Derek A., FIPF, conspiracy x2.
—Tubbs, Leonard, grand larceny.
—Turner, Joseph, PCS (meth) with intent, FIPF.
—Turner, Rebecca, child endangerment x 2.
—Urioste, Deserie, false pretenses.
—Vandiver, Jessica, aggravated assault —(attempted - deadly weapon), aggravated domestic violence.
—Varns, Teresa, PCS (meth) with intent.
—Verrell, Crystal, PCS (meth).
—Walters, Courtney, FIPF.
—Watson, Lillie, attempted murder, FIPF.
—West, Shane K., false pretenses x2.
—Wheather, Billy Neale, SCS (fentanyl/ meth).
—White, Daniel Lee, SCS (meth), felony fleeing.
—Whitehead, Jerriah, PCS (meth) with intent.
—Wiles, William, burglary of dwelling.
—Willard, Mark Samuel;, PCS (meth).
—Williams, Allyssa Marie, taking possession of motor vehicle.
—Williams, Eric, SCS (cocaine) enhanced, habitual x2.
—Williams, Jacob, FIP deadly weapon, habitual.
—Williams, Jacob Allen, PCS (meth).
—Williams, Ken, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, retaliation against public servant or witness.
—Williams, Kendrick, PCS (meth) with intent, SCS (meth), conspiracy.
—Williams, Lamar, SCS (meth) enhanced.
—Willliams, Randall, felony fleeing.
—Williamson, Chouncey, possession of marijuana w/intent, enhanced.
—Windham, Marc, PCS (meth).
—Winkles, Kaycee, embezzlement.
—Withrow, Jason, grand larceny.
—Wommack, Becky, burglary x4, obtaining personal information of another.
—Wommack, David, FIPF, burglary x4.
—Woods Alize, sexual battery.
—Woods, Dana, sexual battery.
—Woods, Larry Shane, felony DUI.
—Words, Marneshia, tampering with a juror.
—Woodson, Warrick D., FIPF.
—Worthy, Lisa, conspiracy.
—Wright, John Wesley, sale of unregistered security, fraud, misappropriation of funds, false pretenses.
—Wright, Justin C., PCS-marijuana, enhanced, with intent.
—Yarbrough, Timothy, child endangerment.
—Young, Arquellos, PCS-meth w/intent, PCS w/intent, possession of stolen firearm, FIPF, enhanced, habitual.
—Young, Jeremiah, PCS (marijuana) with intent.