Results from the two-week session of Union County Circuit Court, which began Tuesday, Sept. 5, will be published as they become available. The court session is based on a docket of court cases. The A-M portion of the docket has already been published.
Legend:
--FIPF —felon in possession of firearm.
—PCS - possession of controlled substance.
—SCS — sale of controlled substance.
---Nelson, Thomas; PCS (meth) pretrial breach.
---Nesbit, Letarian; aggravated assault, tampering with a witness.
---Newcomb, James; PCS (meth) with intent.
---Nobles, Roy Jr.; PCS (meth) pretrial breach.
---Odom, David; SCS (meth).
---Palaolto, Joel; sexual battery.
---Palmer, Cassidy Ann; embezzlement.
---Pannell, Michael; fraud by mail or other communication.
---Pannell, Michael; sexual battery.
---Pannell, Raymond; murder (first degree) FIPF x2.
---Pannell, Raymond; felony fleeing, PCS (meth).
---Parker, Andrew; PCS (meth).
---Parker, Brittany; PCS (meth).
---Parks, Jason Jermane; PCS (meth).
---Pegues, Keyron; burglary of a dwelling.
---Penson, Cedric (DOB: 12-16-1977); PCS (meth) w/intent, PCS (marijuana) w/intent, enhanced habitual.
---Pinson, Aaron; burglary of a dwelling, habitual.
---Powell, Joseph M.; taking possession of motor vehicle.
---Price, Willie; PCS (meth).
---Pritchett, Dominique; child endangerment (pretrial breach).
---Quinn, Alexus; burglary of a dwelling.
---Range, Tracy; child endangerment x3, pretrial breach.
---Ratliff, Christopher; PCS.
---Ray, Curtessa; grand larceny.
---Renteria, Ramon; PCS.
---Richardson, Gregory; murder, FIPF.
---Richmond, Reginald; FIPF, habitual.
---Riddle, Earnise; SCS (Tramadol), pretrial breach.
---Rios, Marcus; sexual battery x3.
---Rios, Marcus; sexual battery x5.
---Roberts, Angela; child endangerment, pretrial breach.
---Roberts, Samuel Lee; burglary of an automobile.
---Robinson, Alonzo; PCS (marijuana).
---Robinson, Michael; PCS, pretrial breach.
---Rodgers, April; murder (1st degree).
---Russell, Landon; burglary of a dwelling.
---Sanders, Jenna; PCS (fentanyl and heroin), pretrial breach.
---Sanders, Tony; burglary of an automobile x2.
---Sandie, Brandi M.; aggravated assault.
---Sandie, Ronald Kent; felony fleeing, aggravated assault x2.
---Sappington, Cory; grand larceny, habitual.
---Saxton, Michael; PCS (meth), pretrial breach.
---Saylors, Billy; PCS (meth).
---Scales, Jonathan Lashon; robbery with a deadly weapon.
---Shaw, Christopher; 4th degree arson, pretrial breach.
---Shaw, Christopher S.; first degree arson.
---Simmons, Robert C.; child endangerment.
---Simmons, Timothy J.; PCS (cocaine), felony fleeing.
---Smith, Derrick; child endangerment x2.
---Smith, Larry; false pretenses.
---Smith, Larry; false pretenses.
---Sparks, Dylan; burglary of a dwelling.
---Sparks, Dylan River; PCS.
---Spears, Joshua W.; kidnapping (attempted).
---Spencer, Marvis Monrail; aggravated assault on law officer, felony fleeing.
---Staggs, Kevin Jacob; grand larceny.
---Starks, Amber; felony child abuse, pretrial breach.
---Starks, Derick L.; PCS (meth).
---Starks, Derick L.; carjacking.
---Starnes, Roy; PCS.
---Stearns, Danzell L.; SCS (meth) x2.
---Stearns, Steven; touching child for lustful purposes.
---Stinson, Willie Lee; taking possession of or taking motor vehicle x5.
---Stout, Timothy; grand larceny.
---Struvle, Roger Harvey; aggravated assault (attempted).
---Stutsy, Christopher; PCS ( meth) w/intent.
---Sudduth, James; manslaughter x2.
---Sulimaan, Mustaffa; receiving stolen property.
---Suski, Kyle Wayne; FIPF.
---Taylor, Lisa; felony abuse of a vulnerable adult, false representations to defraud government.
---Temple, Glenn; PCS (meth).
---Thomas, Steven; conspiracy, 2nd degree arson, false pretenses.
---Todd, Richard; PCS (meth).
---Torres, Jorge; burglary of a dwelling.
---Treadaway, Shane; PCS (meth).
---Trice, Robert; burglary, malicious mischief.
---Trigg, Austin Tyler; child neglect.
---Trimm, Jonathan; grand larceny, false pretenses.
---Tubbs, Leonard; grand larceny, Craighead jail, Jonesboro, AR.
---Turnage, Edna; child endangerment, pretrial breach.
---Turner, Charles J.; FIPF.
---Varns, Teresa; PCS (meth) w/intent.
---Venson, Terrance; burglary of an automobile.
---Venson, Terrance; taking possession of a motor vehicle, burglary of an automobile.
---Vezain, Allysa; FIPF.
---Waddle, Morgan; aggravated assault ( attempted).
---Walker, Martiana; felony fleeing.
---Watson, Lillie; attempted murder, FIPF.
---Weber, Logan; embezzlement.
---Wells, Sarah; prescription forgery.
---West, Johnathan; intimidating a witness.
---West, Johnathan; child exploitation, aggravated domestic violence.
---Whitaker, Steven; PCS (meth).
---White, Doug; sexual battery.
---Whitehead, Jerriah N.; sexual battery.
---Wiggins, Robert Earl; PCS.
---Wiles, William; burglary of a dwelling.
---Williams, Eric; SCS (cocaine), enhanced punishment, habitual offender.
---Williams, Eric; SCS (cocaine), enhanced, habitual.
---Williams, Jacob; felon in possession of deadly weapon, habitual.
---Williams, Jacob Allen; PCS (meth).
---Williams, Kendrick; PCS (meth) w/intent.
---Williams, Kendrick; SCS (meth), conspiracy.
---Williams, Lamar; SCS (meth), enhanced.
---Williams, Lena; conspiracy.
---Williams, Randall; felony fleeing.
---Williams, Stephen A.; cyberstalking.
---Wilson, Katie Dawn; PCS (cocaine).
---Withrow, Jason; grand larceny.
---Woods, Alize; sexual battery.
---Woods, Dana; sexual battery.
---Wride, Maudie Belinda; trafficking controlled substance (marijuana), PCS (synthetic cannabinoids).
---Wright, John Wesley; sale of unregistered security, fraud, misappropriation of funds, false pretenses.
---Wright, John Wesley; false pretenses.
---Wright, Kainon; sexual battery.
---Yang, Yulong; trafficking controlled substance (mari).
---Young, Arquellos; PCS ( meth) w/intent, PCS w/ intent, possession of stolen firearm, FIPF, enhanced, habitual.
---Young, Jeremiah O'Brian; conspiracy, embezzlement.
Outstanding Alias
---Aston, Jonathan M.; possession of controlled substance, schedule 1, marijuana.
---Burnley, Shantana; malicious mischief.
---Carpenter, Rickey L.; felony DUI.
---Childers, Clinton; malicious mischief.
---Coleman, Rochelle Lavell; receiving stolen property.
---Fine, Rusty; burglary dwelling.
---Garcia, Sam; receiving stolen property.
---Hale, Reginal David; conspiracy to manufacture.
---Hamilton, Hunter; malicious mischief.
---Harris, James; felony DUI.
---Hooks, Alonzo; felony DUI.
---Howell, Dwayne; possession of meth and tampering with evidence.
---Ivy, Terrance; SCS, schedule 2, enhanced church.
---Lindsey, Hershal Shane; embezzlement.
---Lofton, Paul Timothy; burglary, grand larceny.
---McKinley, Brandon; embezzlement greater than $25,000.00.
---Moore, Gary Lee; PCS.
---Powell, Jarrod; PCS.
---Robinson, James Erik; fleeing law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.
---Scott, Charles, Jr.; grand larceny.
---Smith, Joshua; possession of meth and felony fleeing.
---Spears, Jackie; PCS.
---Thomas, Bradley; conspiracy.
