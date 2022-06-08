The June 2022 two-week term of Union County Circuit Court began Monday, June 6 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in New Albany.
The first week of court was to be held June 6-10; the second week is set June 13-17.
Docket call for cases pending before the court took place June 6-8. Each defendant was required to appear before the court for docket call based on their last name as follows: A-H, June 6, 9 a.m. ; I-P, June 7, 9 a.m.; Q-Z, June 8, 9 a.m.
The following cases were set for trial beginning Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. Those cases not resolved that week were to be continued to the second week of the term.
—State of Mississippi vs. Lisa Smith.
—State of Mississippi vs. Cory Gullett.
—State of Mississippi vs. Decoda Mosley.
—State of Mississippi vs. Antonius Brown.
The following cases are set for trial beginning Tuesday, June 14, at 9 a.m.
—State of Mississippi vs.Anthony Bullard.
—State of Mississippi vs. Scott Herring.
—State of Mississippi vs. David Nichols.
—State of Mississippi vs. Chadz Fitzpatrick.
—State of Mississippi vs. Antonius Brown.
—State of Mississippi vs. Billy Wheather.
—State of Mississippi vs. Torie Sanders.
—State of Mississippi vs. Randy Black.
—State of Mississippi vs. Dereck Raimey.
—State of Mississippi vs. Xavier Cole.
—State of Mississippi vs.Christoper Gardner.
Pretrial motions were to be heard June 6, at 1 p.m. in the courthouse, or such time as could be agreed on by the parties.
Plea day for the term was to be June 3 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse. Any defendant in one of the above-styled cases wishing to plead guilty pursuant to a recommendation by the state must do so by June 3; any plea entered after June 3 will be an open plea, unless agreed upon by the state and the defendant, court officials said.