NEW ALBANY • Things are really busy in Union County Circuit Court, court officials said this week.
According to information provided by Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office, court was in session May 17-21, and a two-week session began June 7. The presiding judge for the first week was Gray Tollison of Oxford; the second week will be Kelly Luther of Ripley.
The next session of court runs July 26-29.
Union County is in the Third Judicial District.
The names of those who pled guilty during the May session have already been published in the Gazette. As they become available, future court results will be printed in forthcoming issues.
Mississippi’s Circuit Courts hear felony criminal prosecutions and civil lawsuits. Circuit Courts hear appeals from County, Justice and Municipal courts and from administrative boards and commissions such as the Workers’ Compensation Commission and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Circuit Court judges are selected in non-partisan elections to serve four-year terms. Trials are heard with a 12-member jury and two alternate jurors. A judge may preside without a jury if the dispute is a question of law rather than fact.
In addition to Union, the Third Circuit Judicial District Court serves Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tippah counties.
Three Circuit Court judges serve the district: Judges Tollison and Luther, and Kent Smith of Holly Springs.
Here’s the docket from which cases have been drawn for the June and previous sessions, and will be drawn for the July session, court officials said.