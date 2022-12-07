The following people were sentenced during the most recent session of Union County Circuit Court.
The presiding judge was 3rd Circuit Court District Place 1 Judge Franklin “Gray” Tollison.
The next Union County Circuit Court session begins Monday, March 6.
Legend: C0NC-concurrent with another case, CONS-consecutive to another case, HA-house arrest, PRS-post-release supervision.
Monday, Oct. 31
—Destiny Higginbotham, felony child neglect; five years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Marbreisha Ticer, possession of meth;
three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Samuel Prewett, felony DUI; 10 years reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Clifford Wiggington, possession of meth;
three years suspended, zero to serve, three years unsupervised PRS.
—Clifton Fuller, possession of meth; three years reduced to time served, balance suspended, CONS with another case.
—Clifton Fuller, false pretenses; 10 years reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Cara Byrd, possession of meth; three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Torie Sanders, attempted false pretenses; three years to serve on HA.
—Torie Sanders, burglary of motor vehicle; seven years suspended with zero to serve, five years PRS, CONS to another case.
—Jessica Neese, burglary; seven years reduced to time served, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Dereck Raimey, felony fleeing, five years reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
—Retired: Teryon Dowdy.
—Pretrial: William Kennon, Lisa Beaty, Daniel Vasquez, Michael Robinson, Rocky King, Matthew Hill, Michael Ward, Michael Killough, Glenn Banks.
—Revocation: Reuben Randazzo.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
—Steven Breedlove, grand larceny; five years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Arsenio Chandler, possession of cellphone in correctional facility; 15 years reduced to time served, five years PRS.
—Dalton Drummond, burglary of motor vehicle; seven years reduced to time served, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Dalton Drummond, child endangerment;10 years reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Timothy Yarbrough, child endangerment;10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Derionte Johnson, robbery with a deadly weapon, 20 years, five suspended, 15 to serve, five years PRS.
—Drug court: Cody Gullick, Jeffrey Hill, Johnathan Knox.
Retired: Derionte Johnson
Pretrial: Keneth Myrick.
—Thursday, Nov. 3
—Joshua Kirby Smith, grand larceny; five years to serve, CONC with Pontotoc.
—Tadarious MacIntosh, robbery with a deadly weapon; 30 years, 15 suspended, 15 to serve, five years PRS.
—Dorian Robertson, burglary of dwelling, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Dorian Robertson, burglary of motor vehicle, seven years with five suspended and two to serve, five years PRS.
—Nancy Graham, felony DUI, 10 years, eight suspended and two to serve, five years PRS CONC with another case.
Drug court: Peggy Langford.
Retired: Michael Poole, Nancy Graham, Dontravious Adams.
Pre-trial: Michael Poole and Shelley Hall.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.