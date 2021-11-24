NEW ALBANY -- The following guilty pleas were taken during the November term of Union County Circuit Court, according to court records provided by Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford.
The term PRS means post-release supervision.
Thursday, Nov. 4, motion and plea day
--Richard Michael Simpson, third degree arson, three years, reduced to time served, balance to be served on unsupervised probation.
--Mitchell Lindsey, possession of controlled substance (meth), three years, three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
--Pretrial, Brandon Harkness, Trenton Bradley, Michael Saxton, Rueben Ray; Revocation, Ryan Bahr, Lonnie Gardner, Justin Wray, Andrew Hatfield, James Austin Hall.
Monday, Nov. 8
--Jolan King, sexual battery, five years, reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
--Samuel Mark Willard, possession of a controlled substance (meth), three years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, three years on PRS.
--Sherry Jordan, possession of a controlled substance, three years, reduced to time served, balance on unsupervised PRS.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
--Abra Perry, possession of controlled substance with intent, 15 years, 15 suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
--Brittney Spencer, felon in possession of firearm, 10 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS, concurrent with another sentence.
--Brittney Spencer, possession of controlled substance (meth), three years, three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS, concurrent with another sentence.
--Retired: Abra Perry, Ct 2; pretrial: Roy Nobles, Brittany Williams, Cody Williams; reduced to misdemeanor: Shemar Wright, Elijah Stevenson.
Friday, Nov. 12
-- Tevin Stricklen, felon in possession of deadly weapon, 10 years, two suspended, eight to serve, to run concurrent with another sentence.
--Tevin Stricklen, simple assault on utility worker, five years, five years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, to run consecutively with two other sentences.
--Tevin Stricklen, retaliation against public servant or witnessx2, Ct 1, 10 years, two years suspended, eight to serve, Ct 2, 10 years, two years suspended, eight to serve, counts are concurrent, and concurrent with another case.