According to information provided by Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office, a two-week session of Union County Circuit Court begins Monday, June 12, at 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse.
The first week’s presiding judge will be Gray Tollison of Oxford, and Kelly Luther of Ripley will preside the second week.
Docket call for cases pending before the court is set as follows: A-D, June 12, 9 a.m.; E-J June 13, 9 a.m.; K-O, June 14, 9 a.m.; P-T, June 15, 9 a.m.; U-Z June 16, 9 a.m.
The following cases are set for trial beginning Tuesday, June 20, at 9 a.m. All cases are vs. the state of Mississippi: The cases include Justin Britt, Lester Churchill, Jeffrey Dodd, Justin Echols, Jessie Esom, Gina Farrell, Marty Gates, Santos Marcial, Rodney Alan May, Zetina Axel Mateo Pantino, Antwan Deandre Patton, Billy Saylors, Daniel Stout, and Derek Triplett.
Unless otherwise agreed to by the parties, pre-trial motions shall be heard Friday, June 9 (plea day) and Monday, June 12 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in New Albany. Any plea entered after June 9 will be an open plea, according to court records.
Court results will be printed in a forthcoming issue of the New Albany Gazette as they become available.
Union County is in the Third Judicial District.
Mississippi’s Circuit Courts hear felony criminal prosecutions and civil lawsuits. Circuit Courts hear appeals from County, Justice and Municipal courts and from administrative boards and commissions such as the Workers’ Compensation Commission and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Circuit Court judges are selected in non-partisan elections to serve four-year terms. Trials are heard with a 12-member jury and two alternate jurors. A judge may preside without a jury if the dispute is a question of law rather than fact.
The Third Circuit Judicial District Court serves Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.
Three Circuit Court judges serve the district. In addition to Judges Tollison and Luther, they include Kent Smith of Holly Springs.
