The March term of Union County Circuit Court began at 9 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the courthouse in New Albany.
The term will last three weeks, according to court documents.
The docket call was to be held March 6-9 at 9 a.m.
Each defendant was to appear before the court for docket call based on his or her last name as follows: A-F March 6; G-M March 7; N-R March 8; and S-Z March 9.
The following cases are set for trial beginning Tuesday, March 14, at 9 a.m., according to court records.
—State of Mississippi vs. Billy Joe Johnson (CR2019-198).
——State of Mississippi vs. Billy Wheater (CR 2021-397).
——State of Mississippi vs. Joshua Gregory (CR 2021-306).
——State of Mississippi vs. Amy Willard (CR 2022-057).
——State of Mississippi vs. Antwan Deandre Patton (CR 2019-364).
——State of Mississippi vs. Eric McCord (2022-110).
——State of Mississippi vs. Nathan Adair (CR 2021-222)
——State of Mississippi vs. Billy Saylors (CR 2021-277).
——State of Mississippi vs. Jeriah Whitehead (CR 2020-132)
——State of Mississippi vs. Lewis Prewett (CR 2021-226).
The trial of Charles Robbins (CR 2021-275) is set to begin Tuesday, March 21 at 9 a.m.
Pretrial motions will be heard Monday, March 13 and Monday, March 20 at 9 a.m. in the courthouse, according to court records.
Plea day for the term was to be Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse. Any plea entered after that date will be an open plea, according to court records.
The presiding judge will be Third District Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith of Holly Springs. The district includes Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.
