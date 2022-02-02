The Union County Development Association has a new face in New Albany.
The organization has hired Daleana Mapp as director.
Dee, as she prefers to be called, officially began work Jan. 3, following the retirement of long-time executive secretary Joanne Lesley.
Mapp and her husband, Bruce, are relative newcomers to this area.
She is a native of Plantersville who graduated from high school in Nettleton and attended Itawamba Community College.
Her husband is from Potts Camp. “We were married in 2019,” she said. “We actually met at Outback.”
The couple lived in Holly Springs for a while but decided to move to New Albany this past June.
“He came to work for his dad, who owns TLC Logistics,” she said. TLC Logistics is the former Federal Compress and Producers’ Compress warehouse facility here.
She said she learned about the job from teacher Tracy Vainisi while she was working as a teacher’s aide at the New Albany Middle School. Vainisi’s husband works at TLC Logistics.
The couple are renovating a house in the residential area behind Stokes Supermarket and enjoy walking in the area and spending time with their dog and cat, Juno and Pippin.
“The first thing I am doing is working on community programs,” she said. “I am also upgrading the web site and social media.”
She said she will be working closely with Gary Chandler, the Three Rivers Planning and Development District industrial recruiter who serves Union, Pontotoc and Lee counties.
For many years, the UCDA was a standalone industrial developer for the county, and eventually took on tourism and other related duties. Over the past decade, the organization had handed the tourism aspects over to the city’s community development office and relied on Chandler to a large degree. The global pandemic has also helped keep the organization relatively dormant the past couple of years but she said they are becoming active again.
Mapp is working on beefing up membership in the UCDA and plans to meet with local industries to introduce herself and learn what their needs may be.
“Industrial recruitment is all very well but business retention is important also,” she said.
“I expect to meet the current members and invited anyone who would like to become a member to contact me,” she said.
Mapp’s office is in the former post office building across from the courthouse. She can be reached by calling 662-534-4354 or via email to daleana@ucda-newalbany.com.