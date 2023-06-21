The Union County Fair and Livestock Show is less than a month away.
This year’s fair will be Tuesday through Saturday, July 11-15, but registration for many events is early. The Tiny, Little and Miss Union County Fair pageants registration is going on now with a July 7 deadline.
Some major events:
Tuesday – Tiny Miss Union County Fair Pageant at 6, Archery Contest 7-9, Market Goat and Commercial Doe show at 11 a.m. and Market Lamb and Wether Dam show at 6
Wednesday – Senior Citizens Day 8:30-12:30 and Youth Night at 7.
Thursday – Little Miss Union County Fair Pageant at 6, Youth Rodeo at 7 and 4-H Petting Barn 5-9
Friday – Miss Union County Fair Pageant at 6, Training Barrels 6-7, Barrel Bonanza at 8 and Beef Showmanship at 6
Saturday – Rodeo at 7, Pet Show at 5, Back Porch Games at 6 and Beef Show at 8 a.m.
Early events will be the Rabbit Show July 7 and the Jr. Dairy Show and Pony Pull July 8.
Mitchell Brothers Amusement will again provide the carnival and ride costs and gate admission will vary by day with special deals. Admission Wednesday will be free with donation of a non-perishable food donation to the food pantry or $2 donation to First Choice Center for Women.
The Tiny Miss Union County Fair Pageant is for girls ages 0-11 months, 1 year old and 2 years old. The Little Miss Union County Fair Pageant is for girls ages 3, 4, 5-6 and 7-8. The Miss Union County Fair Pageant is a scholarship pageant for young women ages 9-10, 11-13, 14-16 and 17-21. All entrants must be residents of Union County except the actual Miss Union County Fair category which is open to all Northeast Mississippi counties.