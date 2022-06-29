The Union County Fair will be Tuesday through Saturday, July 12-16, although a couple of early events will be July 9 and 11.
The events will be largely unchanged from previous fairs, with the rodeo and youth events, pageants and the midway.
The Tiny Mr. and Miss Union County Fair pageant for girls up to age 2 and boys from 2 to 3 will be Tuesday evening. Also that day will be the market goat and lamb shows and archery contest.
Wednesday will again be senior citizens day and that event will return to the Ladies Building after being a drive-by program during the Covid pandemic. BancorpSouth will present a free financial protection seminar, health screening will be available and lunch will be followed by the popular Bingo session.
Youth Night will be Wednesday as well, and all church youth groups are invited to attend.
On Thursday, they will have the youth rodeo and Little Miss Union County Fair pageant for girls ages 3 to 8.
Friday will feature the Miss Union County Fair pageant for girls ages 9 though 21. All pageant entrants must be residents of Union County except for the actual Miss Union County category, which allows participants from off Northeast Mississippi counties. Scholarships are awarded in the senior pageant as well. In the arena, training barrels and barrel bonanza. The beef showmanship event will be Friday also.
Saturday will conclude the fair with the J Bar B Rodeo but will also have the beef show, pet show and back porch games. Youths through age 18 may enter pets with overall winners as well as classes for puppy, small dog, cat, most colorful pet, large dog, best costume, most unusual pet, waggiest tail and best performing pet.
The early events are junior dairy goat show and pony pull Saturday, and the youth rabbit show Monday.
Of course, the midway will be open each day and the 4-H petting zoo will be open Wednesday through Friday.
Gate admission cost varies by night with Friday and Saturday slightly higher (the rodeo is free with admission to the fair), but midnight madness discounts are available those nights as well. Admission Wednesday is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item donation to the food pantry or a $2 donation to New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults.
Carnival ride armbands are $20 or $25.
For more information or pageant entries, call the Union County Extension Office at 662-534-1916 or 662-534-1917, or see facebook.com/Union.County.Fair.