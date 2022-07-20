Winners in the Miss Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third alternate Mikayla Grace Rakestraw, daughter of Roger and Frita Rakestraw; second alternate Madison Grace Bennett, daughter of Sharon and Tim Floyd; first alternate Jessie Carolyn Roberts, daughter of Dana and the late Randy Roberts; and winner Alexis Ann Campbell, daughter of Lori Campbell and Eric Campbell.
Winners in the Teen Miss Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third alternate Polly Elizabeth Reid, daughter of Clint and Brandi Reid; second alternate Maggie Ann Graham, daughter of Matt and Ashley Graham; first alternate Addison Christina Owen, daughter of Brett and Eva Owen; and winner Jayonna Pat’Shae Anderson, daughter of Kesonya and Nick Mathis and Patrick Anderson.
Winners in the Little Miss Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third place Isla Emily Yates, daughter of Caleb and Kaitlyn Yates; second place Madison Grace Roberts, daughter of Bradley and Lynn Roberts; first place Delta Kate McCullough, daughter of Brandon and Anna McCullough; and winner Avery Grey Robbins, daughter of Clayton and Heaven Robbins.
Winners in the Jr. Little Miss Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third place Elizabeth Rayanne Rumsey, daughter of Terry and Heather Rumsey; second place Swayze Jewell Hall, daughter of Easton and Laken Hall; first place Paisley Jane Hall, daughter of Jordan and Gina Hall; and winner AnnPerry Gilliam Murphy, daughter of Kendall and Leann Murphy.
Winners in the Tiny Miss Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third place Paisley Grace Brewer, daughter of Anthony and Grace Brewer; second place Winter Williams, daughter of Eddie Williams and Alex Skelton; first place Alayna Blakely Hancock, daughter of Chelcie and Brent Hancock; and winner Corinne Hall Spencer, daughter of Witt and Bridget Spencer.
Winners in the Jr. Tiny Miss Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third place Teagan Cook, daughter of Jay and Haley Cook; second place Grace Olivia Diane Minser, daughter of Jim and Brenda Minser; first place Maggie Claire McBrayer, daughter of Casey and Courtney McBrayer; and winner Annie Reese Pannell, daughter of Matt and Madison Pannell.
Winners in the Tiny Mr. Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, fourth alternate Ranger Howell, son of Nikki and J. T. Howell; third alternate Benjamin Briggs Buskirk, son of Jim and Scarlett Buskirk; second alternate Wyatt Lambert, son of Luke and Destiny Lambert; first alternate Cotton Clyde Young, son of Michael and Marty Young; and winner Amauri Christopher Jackson, son of India Lee and Jermaine Jackson.
Winners in the Infant Mr. Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third alternate Everett Wayne Brewer, son of Anthony and Grace Brewer; second alternate Prince O’rian De’shaun Gates, son of Mentora Elizabeth Woods; first alternate Carter Shields Rowell, son of Justin and Candace Rowell; and winner Karson Williamson, son of Devonte and Justice Williamson
Winners in the Toddler Miss Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third alternate Lainey Brooks Taylor, daughter of Jordan and Gina Hall; second alternate Oakleigh Kate Corley, daughter of Taylor Dees and Cameron Corley; first alternate Miley Peyton Hall, daughter of Jordan and Gina Hall; and winner Bella Ruth Young, daughter of Michael and Marti Brooke Young.
Winners in the Baby Miss Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third alternates (tie), Ellzie Grace Camp, daughter of Chris and Marlee Camp and Emmerie Rayne Driver, daughter of Shay Williamson and Kim and Ronnie Driver; second alternate Cari Etta Pickens, daughter of Jeran and Amber Pickens; first alternate Aella Faye Hood, daughter of Makel and Trevor Hood; and winner Georgia Raeann Young, daughter of Michael and Marti Brooke Young.
Winners in the Infant Miss Union County Fair Pageant were, from left, third alternate Mattie James Stout, daughter of Boston and Angela Stout; second alternate Ellie Mae Pilcher, daughter of Ashley Arnold and Cody Pilcher; first alternate Magnolia Gordon, daughter of Johnathon and Mallory Hogue; and winner Saddie Jumper, daughter of Katelynn and Nick Jumper.
Melinda Sappington
Melinda Sappington
Melinda Sappington
Mellinda Sappington
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&