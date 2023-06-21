Administrator Zach Ducheneaux designated three counties in the State of Mississippi as the primary natural disaster area. Producers in Lee, Pontotoc, and Tishomingo counties who suffered physical damage and losses caused by tornadoes that occurred March 24, 2023 and March 31, 2023, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you