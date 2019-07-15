Blue Mountain College Volleyball Campers

Photo - Brett Fowler/Blue Mountain Athletics

Several Union County girls attended the Blue Mountain College volleyball camp recently that was conducted at Ripley High School by BMC Coach Reid Gann and his staffers. Listed below are the camp attendees by school. 

2019 BMC Volleyball Camp Participants (By School)

Belmont

Darby Deaton

Sydney Wildmon

Jaycey Deaton

Kerstin Moody

Maggie Ledbetter

Maggie Baird

Corinth

Elsie Wilbanks

East Union

Eliza Whitenton

Avelee Stephenson

Jessica Henderson

Sydney Sanford

Hickory Flat

Anna Woods

Counselor - Grace Gray

Ingomar

Maggie Roberts

Miley Roberts

Kossuth

Counselor - Claudia Schumacher

Lewisburg

Kendall Woods

Lindsey Lane (Alabama)

Audra Putman

Potts Camp

Counselor - Sarah Ray Goolsby

McNairy Central (Tennessee)

Molly Kennedy

Lindley Day

Anna Bedwell

Mallory Rodgers

Bailey Rodgers

Northpoint Christian

Abbie McBride

Ripley

Gracie Hobson

Graci Laird

Nataleigh Caviness

Hannah Hodges

Emma Simpson

Katie Beth Rutherford

Rachel Duncan

Anna Kate Rolison

Kinsley Cook

Kinslee Ketchum

Halle Hopkins

Addsion Brown

Ilee Power

Madison Dillard

Saniyah Cook

Alorian Story

Shelby Thomas

Selmer (Tennessee)

Lynleigh Day

West Union

Maggie Barrett

Rylee Farr

Josie Baird

Emma Howard

Julie Brock

BMC Head Coach – Reid Gann

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

