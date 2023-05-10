The following people were arraigned on indictments from the most recent session of the Union County Grand Jury, which met March 30-31, according to Union County Circuit Court records.
This is only a partial list of those indicted by the Grand Jury. The names of those indicted remain secret until the indictments are returned.
According to website information from the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, grand juries do not determine guilt or innocence, but whether there is probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed.
More names of those indicted will be published in future issues of the New Albany Gazette as they become available.
—Amy, Steven Scott; possession of a controlled substance (cannabis).
--Barnes, Avery Dushan; felon in possession of a firearm.
--Bedford, Roger Allen; possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Berry, Anthony; felon in possession of a firearm.
--Bishop, Chasity; possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Bogue, Kenneth; grand larceny (burglary).
--Bradley, Derick; aggravated assault (deadly weapon).
--Bray, Patrick; possession of a controlled substance (meth), enhanced, habitual.
--Carr, Ebony Monique, aggravated assault (attempted).
--Churchman, Christian; possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), enhanced, possession of a stolen firearm.
--Curry, Mark Dewayne; possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Davenport, Kevin; felon in possession of firearm).
--Emerick, Jack Clyde; robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Floyd, Barbie; shooting into a building.
--Fryar, Melissa; possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Glascoe, Jeremy A.; attempted sexual battery.
--Glover, James; felony fleeing.
--Harper, Charles; possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Harville, John C.; felon in possession of a firearm.
--Hopkins, Allen Lee; possession of a controlled substance (meth) enhanced, habitual.
—Hopkins, Michelle; possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of a controlled substance (lisdexamfetamine).
—Klimashevsky, Alexandr; trafficking a controlled substance (marijuana), aggravated trafficking a controlled substance (THC wax) x2.
--Knowles, William M.; burglary of a dwelling.
--Leopard, Damien; aggravated assault (deadly weapon).
—Mason, William Britt; attempted murder (first degree), first degree arson.
—McCullough, James B.; possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Moore, Carissa E.; conspiracy, uttering forgery.
—Pace, Stevie Lynn; conspiracy, uttering forgery, obtaining personal information of another w/intent.
—Parker, Andrew; possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Parker, Brittany; possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Perez, Juan Meza; obtaining personal information of another w/intent.
—Rooker, Jaimee; possession of controlled substance (marijuana)
—Ruth, Jessica; possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Shaw, Christopher S.; first degree arson.
—Simmons, Timothy J.; possession of controlled substance (cocaine), felony fleeing.
—Spencer, Marvis Monrail; aggravated assault on law officer, felony fleeing.
—Staggs, Kevin Jacob; grand larceny.
—Stout, Timothy; grand larceny.
—Struble, Roger Harvey; aggravated assault (attempted).
—Taylor, Damien Tyrell; malicious mischief.
—Turner, Charles J.; felon in possession of firearm.
—Vezain, Allysa; felon in possession of firearm.
—Waddle, Morgan; aggravated assault (attempted).
—Walker, Melanie; possession of controlled substance (meth).
—White, Doug; sexual battery.
—Whitehead, Jerriah N.; sexual battery.
—Wilson, Katie Dawn; possession of controlled substance (cocaine).
—Wride, Maudie Belinda; trafficking controlled substance (marijuana), possession of controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids).
—Young, Jeremiah O’Brian; conspiracy, embezzlement.
—Todd, Richard; possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Dowdell, David A.; possession of controlled substance (cocaine).
—Brim, Jalen; embezzlement.
