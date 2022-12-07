The following people were arraigned in November on indictments from the Union County Grand Jury, which met earlier that month.
--Khald Abukhalil, felony fleeing.
__Glenn Ray Banks, possession of a controlled substance.
__Courtney Becker, possession of a controlled substance.
__Justin Ryan Brock, possession of a controlled substance.
__Telvin Campbell, possession of a controlled substance.
__Joseph Captain, possession of a controlled substance.
__ Johnny Carter, possession of a stolen firearm.
__Lester Churchill, touching a child for lustful purposes.
__ Brandon Craine, aggravated assault.
__ Nicholas Crayton, sale of a controlled substance (cocaine).
__ Leslie Colten Curtis, burglary of a dwelling.
__ Penny Davis, possession of a controlled substance.
__Jack Emerick, first degree arson, arson ( 3rd degree).
__ Ariel Lauren Evans, felony DUI.
__Ariel Lauren Evans, possession of a controlled substance.
__Gina Luisa Ferrell, grand larceny.
__Alexander Frazier, attempted murder (first degree), shooting into a building.
__Clifton Guy Fuller, possession of a controlled substance.
__ Landon Ray Gadd, attempted murder (simple), attempted aggravated assault x3.
__Matthew Seth Ganger, possession of a controlled substance.
__James Gardner, possession of a controlled substance.
__Marty Gates, sale of a controlled substance.
__Christopher Goodson, possession of a controlled substance.
__David Green, taking possession of a motor vehicle.
__David Green, shoplifting.
__Omarion J. Green, burglary of an automobile.
__Kevin E. Greer, sexual battery.
__Christopher Griffin, burglary.
__Cody Wade Gullick, child endangerment.
__Joseph Hall, Jr., burglary of a dwelling.
__Davanta Heard, attempted murder (first degree), shooting into a building.
__Matthew Adam Hill, possession of a controlled substance.
__Brandon Hobson, burglary of a dwelling (home invasion).
__Robert Anthony Hunt, possession of a controlled substance.
__Sanders Johnson, possession of a controlled substance.
__Alicia Kellum, possession of a controlled substance.
__Hunter Kelly, malicious mischief.
__Timothy Kennedy, sale of a controlled substance.
__William Tyler Kennon, felony fleeing.
__Michael Wayne Killough, possession of a controlled substance, enhanced.
__Tavares Kincaid, possession of a controlled substance.
__Rocky King, possession of a controlled substance.
__Peggy Jean Langford, child endangerment.
__Peggy Jean Langford, possession of a controlled substance.
__Marty Allen Leifheit, possession of a controlled substance.
__Tyler Edward Massey, robbery with a deadly weapon.
__Christopher Matthews, attempted murder (simple), attempted aggravated assault x3.
__Corey McCaullum, grand larceny.
__Donn Mosley, aggravated domestic violence.
__Letarian Nesbit, aggravated assault, tampering with a witness.
__Anh Tuc Ong, possession of a controlled substance.
__Cassidy Ann Palmer, embezzlement.
__Cedric Jerome Penson, taking possession of a motor vehicle, burglary of an automobile, attempted burglary of an automobile.
__Reginald Richmond, felon in possession of a firearm, habitual.
__Michael Robinson, possession of a controlled substance.
__Landon Russell, burglary of a dwelling.
__Torie Sanders, false pretenses.
__Torie Sanders, burglary of an automobile.
__Jonathan Lashon Scales, robbery with a deadly weapon.
__Larry Smith, false pretenses.
__Dylan River Sparks, possession of a controlled substance.
__Steven Stearns, touching a child for lustful purposes.
__Daniel Stout, burglary.
__James Matthew Stout, burglary of a dwelling.
__Lisa Taylor, felony abuse of a vulnerable adult, false representations to defraud government.
__Terrance Venson, taking possession of a motor vehicle, burglary of automobile.
__Michael Andre Ward, possession of a controlled substance.
__Logan Daniel Weber, embezzlement.
__Clifford Wiggington, possession of a controlled substance.
__Robert Earl Wiggins, possession of a controlled substance.
__John Wesley Wright, false pretenses.
__Kainon Wright, sexual battery.
