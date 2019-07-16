These are returned indictments from the spring Union County grand jury session.
Sandra Alexander - Conspiracy; Gregory L. Bagley - Embezzlement; Trivia Bean - Credit Card Fraud; Kelsey Berryman - Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance; Jeremy Bogue - Controlled Substance - Oxycodone; Jennifer Nicole Bond - Removing/Sale of Personal Property Subject to Lien; Steven Boyd - Aggravated Domestic Violence; Mark Brock - Conspiracy;
Terry Kyle Caples - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Lisa Carroll - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Jonathan Andrew Carter - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Adam Carwyle - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Terrance Crayton - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Burton Cobb - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Terry V. Cobb - Receiving Stolen Property; Jeff Cocke - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Jeffrey Cocke - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Jessie Lee Conners - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Marty Alan Cook - Touching a Child for Lustful Purpose; Vondale Cruse - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Allison Culver - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Allison Culver - Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Russell Davis - Felony DUI; Denise Delk - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Troy James Duty - Grand Larceny;
Taeona Edmondson - Aggravated Assault on a Law officer;
Betty Fojut - Felony DUI; Stacy Frazier - Embezzlement; Barry Freeman - Taking Possession of or Taking Motor Vehicle; Dierre Fyar - Substance, Habitual Offender;
Jeffery Gadd - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Chris Gardner -Sale of a Controlled Substance; Lonnie Gardner - Controlled Substance; Orking Gilbert - Sale of a Controlled Substance;
Amanda Hall - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Casey Hall - Felony DUI, Possession of Meth; Kristy Adair Hamby - False Pretenses; Morryo Donta Hampton - Possession of a Controlled Substance; John D. Hardy - Child Endangerment; Natasha L. Hardy - Child Endangerment; Summer Harpole - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Brad Henry - Taking Possession of or Taking Motor Vehicle; David Herring - Burglary; Jimmy Dale Jr. Holley - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Donna Howell - Conspiracy; Laplavon Howell - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Chuck Huddleston - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Chuck Huddleston - Sale of a Controlled Substance;
Galor D. Jackson - Embezzlement; David Johnson - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Javantae Johnson - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Johnny Joe Johnson - Sexual Battery, Touching a Child for Lustful Purpose; Anthony Jones - Felony DUI; Jarvis Jones - Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent; Jerrett Jordan - Child Endangerment;
Zachary Killough - Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent; Jacqueline King - Child Endangerment; Justin Edward Kirk - Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon; Amit Kumar - Trafficking Controlled Substance;
James Matthew Lavender - Burglary; Kristie Lea Ledbetter - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Colt Little - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Paul Timothy Lofton - Burglary, Grand Larceny; Monach Beatrice Lyons - Burglary of a Dwelling;
James Larry Mardis - Grand Larceny; Jonathon Martin - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Chance Mayo - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Shanna McCullum - Embezzlement; Tommy Miller - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Lane Douglas Mitchell - Attempted Murder; Jamie Marie Murry - Substance, Habitual Offender; Kenneth W. Jr. Myrick - Posting Electronic Message to Cause Injury;
Jeremy Nesbit - Habitual Offender; Shawn Noe - Endangerment, Sale of Controlled Substance; Franklin Norwood - Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Brandon Lane Owens - Sexual Battery;
Kayla Owens Parker - Child Endangerment; Courtney Pearson - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Qwain J. Perry - Marijuana; Patrick K. Pierce - Retaliation Against Public Servant or Witness; Clay Potts - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Regena Potts - Simple Assault; Drakkar Prather - Sale of Controlled Substance;
Shanda Ransier - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Thomas Ray - Felony DUI; Katie Reynolds - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Katie Reynolds - Child Endangerment; William A Reynolds - Child Endangerment; Dylan W. Rhynes - Felony DUI; Jerry Lynn - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Dorian Robertson - Burglary of a Dwelling; Clara Brooks Robinson - Aggravated Domestic Violence; Shaneh Carol Rodgers - Cyberstalking; Marcus Rooker - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Josh Russell - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Bradley Rutledge - Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent;
Jenna L. Sanders - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Tiffany Shack - Sale of a Controlled Substance; Brittney Smith - Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent; Larry Robert Smith - Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon; Arthur Jr. Spears - Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent; James Stanford - Aggravated Assault; Kristopher Stout - Aggravated Domestic Violence; Jason Strickland - Sale of a Controlled Substance;
James Robert Thomas - Sale of Controlled Substance;
Deserie Urioste - Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Brandi Jo Veal - Aggravated domestic Violence; Melody Holmes Velasquez - Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Daniel Wade - Possession of a Controlled Substance; James Eric Walters - Simple Assault; Christopher Wardlow - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Arlis L. Warren - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Carlos D. White - Grand Larceny; Dallas W. White - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Kristi White - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Eric Williams - Punishment, Habitual Offender; Anthony Wood - Conspiracy; Willie Woods - Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent
Old Indictments - Just Been Served and Arraigned
Bradley Arnez Thomas - Conspiracy; Destiny Jones - Child Endangerment; Corey Shortnancy - Sexual Battery; John Ross Lindley - Burglary; David Jr. Nichols - Possession of a Controlled Substance; Samuel Jason Sprouse - Possession of a Controlled Substance