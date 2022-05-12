The following people are among those who have been indicted by the most recent session of the Union County Grand Jury, which met Thursday, March 24.
All those named in grand jury indictments are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.
—Allen, Beth Nicole, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
—Anderson, Brandon, felony fleeing.
—Blackwell, Annastasia, child endangerment x 3.
—Bond, James Edwill, child endangerment.
—Boyd, James A., burglary of a dwelling, habitual offender.
—Buggs, Arthur, burglary.
—Conner, Shanita, murder (first degree), felon in possession of firearm.
—Courtney, April, child endangerment.
—Courtney, James Allen, child endangerment.
—Curtis, Emily, child endangerment.
—Davis, Alexander, burglary of a dwelling.
—Drummond, Dalton, burglary of an automobile.
—Drummond, Dalton, child endangerment.
—Gardner, Christopher, sale of controlled substance (meth).
—Gardner, Christopher, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Gardner, Christopher, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine).
—Garner Cheyenne, child endangerment.
—Goodson, Victoria, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Goodson, Victoria, false pretenses x 4, uttering forgery.
—Greer, Eddie Gene, conspiracy, second degree arson.
—Hall, Timothy, aggravated animal cruelty.
—Hamilton, James, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Hernandez, Joe L., sexual battery.
—Jordan, Hannah, child endangerment.
—Knuckles, Joshua, felon in possession of firearm.
—Lamacchia, Michael, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Lamacchia, Michael, false pretenses x 4, uttering forgery.
—Lamacchia, Michael, hindering prosecution or apprehension, first degree burglary.
—Lopez, Angel, burglary.
—McCord, Eric, felon in possession of a firearm.
—Mullins, Freddie B., possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Nolan, John Dale, making a terrorist threat.
—Norman, Alexander, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) with intent, enchanced penalty.
—Pannell, Michael, fraud by mail or other communication.
—Perkins, Jimmy, felon in possession of firearm, habitual offender.
—Rile, Darnell, burglary.
—Rodgers, April, murder (first degree).
—Rogers, Arthur Lee, sale of controlled substance (cocaine), habitual offender, enchanced penalty.
—Rogers, Arthur Lee, possession of controlled substance (meth) with intent, habitual, enchanced penalty.
—Rogers, Arthur Lee, sale of controlled substance (meth), enchanced penalty, habitual.
—Rogers, Arthur Lee, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) with intent, enchanced penalty, habitual offender.
—Rooker, Carlie, embezzlement.
—Ross, Amy Lou, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Rutledge, Perry, felony fleeing.
—Sanders, Tony, burglary of automobile x 2.
—Sandie, Ronald Kent, felony fleeing, aggravated assault x 2.
—Shell, Alissa, conspiracy.
—Smith, Keffendy, conspiracy.
—Smioth, Scottie, conspiracy.
—Smithey, Joshua, aggravated domestic violence.
—Spight, Demarco, grand larceny.
—Standifer, Shirjuan, possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
—Sudduth, James, manslaughter x 2.
—Thomas, Steven, conspiracy, degree arson, false pretenses.
—Turner, Rebecca, child endangerment x 2.
—White, Daniel Lee, felony fleeing.
—Wiles, William, burglary of dwelling.
—Williams, Jacob, felon in possession of deadly weapon, habitual offender.
—Williams, Randall, felony fleeing.
—Williamson, Chouncey, possession of marijuana with intent, enchanced penalty.
—Winkles, Kaycee, embezzlement.
—Wright, Justin C., possession of controlled substance (marijuana) with intent, enchanced penalty.
—Yarbrough, Timothy, child endangerment.
—Young, Arquellos, possession of controlled substance (meth) with intent, possession of controlled substance with intent, possession of stolen firearm, felon in possession of firearm, enchanced penalty, habitual offender.
—Clark, Jamie, grand larceny.
—Britt, Justin, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Childers, Alan, sale of controlled substance (meth).
—Nichols, David, possession of controlled substance (meth).