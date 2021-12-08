The following people have been indicted by the most recent session of the Union County Grand Jury, according to Union County Circuit Court records.
The names of those indicted remain secret until the indictments are returned.
According to website information from the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, grand juries do not determine guilt or innocence, but whether there is probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed.
Those indicted include:
—John Leach, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Roger Lee Lease, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Justin E. Lee, felon in possession of firearm.
—Mitchell Lindsey, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Darrius Marble, possession of a controlled substance ((amphetamine).
—Darrius Marble, possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent.
—Santos M. Marcial, burglary of a dwelling.
—Marcial Mariche, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Wyniesha V. Martin, credit card fraud.
—Rodney May, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Tamara McCartney, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Ricky McGregory, possession of controlled substance (cocaine).
—Amanda Mchan, conspiracy.
—Heather Nicole Minser, aggravated assault on law officer.
—Richard Moore, cyberstalking.
—Kennon Morris, indecent exposure (3rd offense) x2.
—Richard Norman, aggravated assault.
—Brittany Oliver, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Lona Faye Owens, possession of controlled substance (meth) with intent.
—Devin Page, possession of controlled substance x2.
—Kiante Parker, possession of controlled substance (cocaine).
—Randolph Jr. Parker, felon in possession of firearm.
—Camille Plymel, child endangerment x3.
—Sammie Joe Poole, child endangerment x2.
—Sammie Joe Poole, burglary.
—Lewis Prewett, aggravated assault—domestic violence.
—Samuel Lee Prewett, felony DUI.
—Vickey Pulley, burglary.
—David Allen Raines, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Roy Rhea, indecent exposure (3rd offense).
—Charles Robbins, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Andre Rucker, possession of controlled substance (cocaine).
—Jeffrey A. Rudolph, felony fleeing.
—Billy Saylors, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Charles Dana Smith, malicious mischief.
—Derrick Smith, child endangerment x2.
—Josh Smithey, burglary of a dwelling.
—Kahlil Souter, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Dylan Sparks, burglary of a dwelling.
—Derick L. Starks, carjacking.
—Rodney Stepheny, possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
—Taiten Stinson, burglary of a dwelling.
—Malcolm Topps, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) with intent.
—Justin Towler, possession of controlled substance (meth) with intent, possession of controlled substance (fentanyl).
—Justin Towler, conspiracy.
—Justin Towler, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Robert Trice, burglary, malicious mischief.
—Jason Turner, child endangerment.
—Crystal Verrell, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Courtney Walters, felon in possession of a firearm.
—Shane K. West, false pretenses x2.
—Billy Neale Wheather, sale of controlled substance (meth/fentanyl) x3).
—Zachary Whitehead, possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
—Jacob Allen Williams, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Alize Woods, sexual; battery.
—Larry Shane Woods, felony DUI.
—James Gullick, felon in possession of firearm.
—Catlyn Cox, felon in possession of firearm.
—Summer Evans, sale of controlled substance x2.
—Kobrin Pickens, possession of controlled substance with intent, habitual, enhanced punishment.
—Kobrin Pickens, grand larceny, habitual.
—Kobrin Pickens, grand larceny, habitual.
—Richard Simpson, third degree arson.
—Gary Bruce Locke, receiving stolen property, felony fleeing.
—Albert Daylon Williams, felony fleeing.
—John Lovelace, possession of controlled substance (meth).
—Desmon Hayes, felony fleeing.