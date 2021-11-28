The following people have been indicted by the most recent session of the Union County Grand Jury, according to Union County Circuit Court records.
The names of those indicted remain secret until the indictments are returned.
According to website information from the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, grand juries do not determine guilt or innocence, but whether there is probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed.
More names of those indicted will be published in future issues of the New Albany Gazette.
Those indicted include:
--Nathan Adair, failure to register as a sex offender.
--Nathan Adair, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--William Adsit, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Mellisa Austin, conspiracy.
--Lisa Beaty, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Eric Bedford, grand larceny, burglary.
--Kemani Benjamin, robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Kenneth Bennett, burglary.
--Sharrette Bennett, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Fredrick Berry, felony child abuse.
--Debra Bishop, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Randy Black, simple assault on law enforcement officer.
--Randy Black, felony fleeing.
--Jesse Bolen, possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent, felony fleeing.
--Alexis Boren, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Charles Brown, aggravated assault.
--Charles Robert Brown, felon in possession of firearm.
--Gabrielle Brown, escape -- concealing or harboring escape.
--Frankie Bo Bruff, burglary of a dwelling.
--Ebony Campbell, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent, enhanced punishment.
--Xavier Dee Canada, grand larceny.
--Eric M. Chaney, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
--Howard Christensen, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Xavier O. Cole, felony fleeing.
--Larecak Coleman, conspiracy.
--Summer Coleman, child endangermentx3.
--James Craig Cook, receiving stolen property.
--James Craig Cook, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Joy Corrigan, burglary.
--Chawick Cothern, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Christopher Daniels, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Trish Davis, burglary.
--Stephen Dillenger, sale of a controlled substance (meth).
--Stacy Dingus, burglary of automobile.
--William Douglas, false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance.
--Daniel Edwards, possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent.
--Michael Edwards, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent.
--Michael Evans, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Betty Fojut, burglary of a dwelling.
--James Foreman, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Lonnie Gardner, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Scotty George, false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance.
--Ena Lee Greer, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Kevin Eugene Greer, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Luther Fredrick Greer, grand larceny.
--Joshua Gregory, possession of a controlled substance (meth), felon in possession of firearm.
--Christopher Griffin, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Austin Tyler Grigg, felony child abuse.
--James Gullick, possession of a controlled substance (meth)x2.
--Robert Allen Hall, burglary of a dwelling.
--Shelley Hall, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Marissa Hancock, child endangerment.
--Kirstin Harmon, possession of controlled substance.
--Brian Keith Hill, conspiracy.
--Jeffery Hill, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Jeffrey Hill, grand larceny.
--Marcus Aaron Hill, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Quardale Hill, robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Angela Holland, possession of a controlled substance (meth) x2.
--Duwayne Holloway, robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Lacey Kristina Horn, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Justin Cole Hunter, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Eric Hurst, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Amber Johnson, uttering a forgery.
--Demarcus Jones, felon in possession of firearm.
--Jarvis Jones, robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Ricky Lynn Jones, felony DUI.
--Rodney Lynn Jordan, possession of a controlled substance (meth).
--Melissa Judon, child neglectx2.
--Franklin Eugene King, felony DUI.
--Sebastian King, felony DUI (4th).
--Erik Kraft, felony fleeing.
--Kaci Larue, possession of a controlled substance (meth).