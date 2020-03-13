The Union County jail will be closed to the general public visitors through the end of this month due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said Friday that, in light of the Mississippi Department of Corrections' decision to halt general public visitation to prevent the virus' potential spread, the jail will be closed to the public as well through March 31.
"With it being Spring Break and people coming back from traveling, we just want to take precautions," Edwards said.
The sheriff said that lawyers will still be allowed to visit with their clients.
"We're going to continue to monitor the situation and reevaluate everything to see if we need to extend the closure," he said.