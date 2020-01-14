INGOMAR - East Union and Ingomar girls as well as Myrtle boys picked up first round wins on Monday at the Union County Junior High Tournament. All three teams advance to either the second round or the finals.
(G) East Union 28, New Albany 18
Dakota Hines poured in nine points during the fourth quarter to lead East Union to the 28-18 win over New Albany in the tournament's opening game. East Union advances to Saturday's second round to face West Union.
Scoring: (EU) Dakota Hines 11, Katie Sherwood 5, Addison Clayton 5, Chloe Greenhill 3, Bella Roberts 2, Jessica Henderson 2; (NA) Kayla Foster 6, Hannah Finley 5, Clara Scales 4, Gabi Starks 2, D'Asia Stinson 1.
(B) Myrtle 42, Ingomar 39
Myrtle overcame a 19-17 halftime deficit to rally past Ingomar by a final of 42-39. Myrtle will advance to play West Union in the second round on Saturday.
Scoring: (M) H. Shoops 28, J. Kizer 4, I. Treadaway 4, J. Merritt 4, G. Mejia 2; (I) Jack Denton 13, Kyland Morgan 8, Olen Faulkner 7, Walker Robbins 6, Austin Jackson 5;
(G) Ingomar 28, Myrtle 19
Ingomar girls used back-to-back 11-point quarters to defeat Myrtle and advance to the championship game on Monday.
Scoring: (I) Cadie Jo Byrd 11, Anna Glasson 7, Taylor Stout 5, Quinshala Atkinson 4, Allyson Beard 1; (M) Kalia Nugent 8, Aubrey Henderson 5, Emma Beth Mayer 3, Dream Carnell 3.