Mark your calendars, the much-anticipated 2023 Union County Master Gardener Annual Spring Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Union County Heritage Museum in the outdoor exhibit area.
This group of gardeners works well in advance to share rooted cuttings of their plants for this sale. Interesting and sometimes hard-to-find varieties are available for plant enthusiasts. Vines, shrubs, annuals, vegetable plants, perennials, herbs and decorative driftwood will be a part of the cash - only sale.
Bring the kids at 11 a.m. - there will be a demonstration on how to build a fairy garden, said Dee Shields, plant sale chairman.
This sale offers unique plants ranging from native plants to heirloom varieties. Union County Master Gardeners are a volunteer branch of the Mississippi State University Extension Service that advises and educates the public on gardening and horticulture issues. Members of the Master Gardeners will be on hand for the sale and to answer questions about their varieties and plant care.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany. For more information call the Union County Extension Office at 662-534-1916 or the museum at 662-538-0014.
Visitors are invited to tour the William Faulkner Literary Garden and the museum while at the sale. The sale is located in the fenced outdoor exhibit area.
