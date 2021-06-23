NEW ALBANY • The Union County Board of Supervisors have finalized their purchase of a new building for the local district attorney.
During their regular meeting, last week, supervisors approved a closing statement on purchase of the district attorney’s building; approved a transfer of $100,000 or less from the county’s general fund to the District Attorney’s Building Fund; and approved the board’s clerk to issue a manual check for the amount owed to the seller for the district attorney’s building.
Supervisors had previously voted to purchase the former law office of John David Pennebaker on Camp Street near the courthouse for use by Third Circuit Court District Attorney Ben Creekmore. The local district attorney has two main offices – one in Oxford and one in New Albany. He and his staff currently use the former Pennebaker law office.
Creekmore said last week that the district attorney’s office was previously housed in the old Union County Jail, but was eventually relocated.
“We needed more room, and the old building had water damage,” Creekmore told supervisors. “In short, it just wasn’t suitable for our staff, and for meeting with the people we need to meet with for investigations and in preparation for trials.”
Creekmore said he and his staff “are proud to be able to utilize the Pennebaker building now.”
According to Creekmore, the Pennebaker office was purchased for the appraised value of $300,000 from Jordan and Jordan Properties. The building has been renovated.
The county received a $200,000 grant to pay a portion of the cost, and the county is leasing the building to the district attorney’s office.
County supervisors plan to eventually recoup the remaining $100,000 the county paid, the district attorney said.
The New Albany office will serve as the dual headquarters office for the entire Third District’s seven counties. The Oxford office will remain in use, as well. In addition to Oxford and New Albany, the district attorney’s office has a small two-person office in Okolona.
The district attorney’s office serves seven counties: Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshal, Tippah and Union. There are five assistant district attorneys, two investigators, three victim assistance coordinators, an office manager (in Oxford office), a pretrial officer and support staff.
The district attorney’s office services eight courthouses each, with four statutorily mandated court terms, at least two grand juries a year, and additional special settings and trials set outside the regular schedule.
“To have a nice professional place to gather when we are not in court is a privilege to me, and we are grateful to Union County and the Board of Supervisors for assisting the expansion and improvement of our office,” Creekmore said.