Union County has been placed under a burn ban for the next 30 days, effective from Oct. 12.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission approved a request for the ban from the Union County Board of Supervisors. Board President C. J. Bright said the board had requested a ban earlier, given the drought and sometimes windy conditions, but the commission had not given the OK until now.
The ban prohibits any type of outdoor burning and violation can bring a fine of from $100 to $500. If a fire results in damage to others’ property, there is the possibility of civil liability as well.
Specifically, the ban is geared toward open flame fires that produce embers. Windy conditions plus dry vegetation can lead to spot fires as far away as a half mile or more from the original blaze.
Some types of prohibited burning include field burning, burning debris, campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings and burn barrels.
The ban does allow the use of propane or gas grills and heaters as well as charcoal grills. Officials caution that charcoal grills do present danger and users should let the coals cool completely and douse them with water before disposing of them in a metal container. If the ash is not cold to the touch, more water is needed.
It should go without saying that grills and heaters should be kept away from combustible materials, not left unattended and stored properly after use.
There are rare exemptions to burn bans. They include the Forestry Commission, certified burn managers, county fire services and some specially licensed commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment.
The ban may be extended after 30 days or, if there is sufficient rainfall and lack of windy conditions as well, may be cancelled.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&