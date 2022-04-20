The Union County Retired Education Personnel Association met for the first time since February 10, 2020, at the Union County Library on Monday, April 11. Susan Feather, President, presided. Myra Langley presented a timely and inspirational devotional related to the Easter season. Susan recognized current officers and thanked them for their dedication to the group. Kay Matkins, Treasurer, reported that scholarship memorials will be sent to Jackson for local members who have passed away recently. Kay also shared the financial report and reported that at the present time we have 86 local members. The group welcomes retirees to join in order to be informed of local and state activities as related to the interests of retired educators.
Sissy Bullock, Director of the Jennie Smith Stephens Union County Library, presented an informative program about the various activities that take place at the library. As director for four years, Sissy and the library staff have been recognized for being the first in the state for offering hot spots for internet use as well as providing bicycles for community use. The library has been designated as a Star Library two out of the last four years. Other information that Sissy shared is listed on the library’s Facebook page.
At the conclusion of the program, four door prizes were awarded and Sissy invited the group to visit the new Welcome Center that will be open 20 hours a week and operated by library staff.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at the Union County Library. Suzanne Still, Director of the Union County Literacy Council, will be the guest speaker.