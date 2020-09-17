The Union County School Board met at the district office on Tuesday, September 8 for their monthly meeting. The board normally meets on the first Monday of each month, but moved the September meeting due to the Labor Day holiday.
Superintendent Russell Taylor gave the board an update on the first day back to traditional schedule, saying that all schools experienced a safe start. Taylor went on to say that the county school district still has 200 distance learners currently.
The board voted to raise the admission for football games from $5.00 to $6.00 due to the governor's mandate that school restrict attendance to only 25 percent capacity which was causing a strain on the gate revenue.
Chris Garrard, Technology Director for Union County Schools shared an update with the board on the expansion of the technology program in the county. He stated that there are roughly 990 students from grades 8-12 using iPads.
Union County Schools have added 2,500 new devices with EDLA money.
Mr. Taylor also shared with the board that Union County Schools have been told to expect state assessments for the 2020-2021 school year.
Personnel moves approved by the board:
Accepted the resignation of Max Hancock, technology assistant
Extended Austin McDonald's employment as computer tech intern until December 31, 2020
Approved Walt Love as substitute teacher for Union County School District
Approved Alex Verrell as substitute teacher for Union county School District
Approved the hiring of Ray Kennedy for part-time math teaching position at East Union
Accepted the resignation of Heather Wages as cafeteria worker at East Union
Approved the hiring of Ben Basden as part-time custodian at East Union
Approved the hiring of Steve Prewett as an afternoon bus driver for East Union
Approved Callie Frazier as a volunteer assistant softball coach for East Union
Approved Rachel Elder as a volunteer assistant softball coach for East Union
Approved Chad Forster as a volunteer assistant bowling coach for East Union
Accepted the resignation of Amy Chrestman as Ingomar yearbook sponsor
Approved Kayla Weeden as Ingomar yearbook sponsor
Accepted the resignation of Shannon Carruth as part-time interventionist at Ingomar
Accepted the resignation of Morgan Williamson as bookkeeper at Ingomar
Approved the hiring of Hope Merritt as bookkeeper at Ingomar
Approved Laura Hogue as volunteer coach for Ingomar junior high and high school girls basketball
Approved Jeff Williams as volunteer archery coach at Ingomar
Reissued contracts for Rob Browning, Lenzi Sanderson, JC Hayles and Kim Nolan due to their licenses being upgraded from A to AA
Approved Karen Taylor as Technology Software Facilitator
Approved the hiring of Chris Webb as a certified teacher at West Union
Approved Ben Burks as a volunteer baseball coach at West Union