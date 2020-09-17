Union County Schools

The Union County School Board met at the district office on Tuesday, September 8 for their monthly meeting. The board normally meets on the first Monday of each month, but moved the September meeting due to the Labor Day holiday. 

Superintendent Russell Taylor gave the board an update on the first day back to traditional schedule, saying that all schools experienced a safe start. Taylor went on to say that the county school district still has 200 distance learners currently. 

The board voted to raise the admission for football games from $5.00 to $6.00 due to the governor's mandate that school restrict attendance to only 25 percent capacity which was causing a strain on the gate revenue.

Chris Garrard, Technology Director for Union County Schools shared an update with the board on the expansion of the technology program in the county. He stated that there are roughly 990 students from grades 8-12 using iPads. 

Union County Schools have added 2,500 new devices with EDLA money. 

Mr. Taylor also shared with the board that Union County Schools have been told to expect state assessments for the 2020-2021 school year. 

Personnel moves approved by the board:

Accepted the resignation of Max Hancock, technology assistant

Extended Austin McDonald's employment as computer tech intern until December 31, 2020

Approved Walt Love as substitute teacher for Union County School District

Approved Alex Verrell as substitute teacher for Union county School District

Approved the hiring of Ray Kennedy for part-time math teaching position at East Union

Accepted the resignation of Heather Wages as cafeteria worker at East Union

Approved the hiring of Ben Basden as part-time custodian at East Union

Approved the hiring of Steve Prewett as an afternoon bus driver for East Union

Approved Callie Frazier as a volunteer assistant softball coach for East Union 

Approved Rachel Elder as a volunteer assistant softball coach for East Union 

Approved Chad Forster as a volunteer assistant bowling coach for East Union

Accepted the resignation of Amy Chrestman as Ingomar yearbook sponsor

Approved Kayla Weeden as Ingomar yearbook sponsor

Accepted the resignation of Shannon Carruth as part-time interventionist at Ingomar

Accepted the resignation of Morgan Williamson as bookkeeper at Ingomar 

Approved the hiring of Hope Merritt as bookkeeper at Ingomar

Approved Laura Hogue as volunteer coach for Ingomar junior high and high school girls basketball

Approved Jeff Williams as volunteer archery coach at Ingomar

Reissued contracts for Rob Browning, Lenzi Sanderson, JC Hayles and Kim Nolan due to their licenses being upgraded from A to AA

Approved Karen Taylor as Technology Software Facilitator 

Approved the hiring of Chris Webb as a certified teacher at West Union

Approved Ben Burks as a volunteer baseball coach at West Union

