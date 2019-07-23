All of the following supplies are to be purchased by parents
East Union
Pre-K Supply List
•full size backpack
•nap mat
•3 boxes of 8 count Crayola crayons
•1 pack of Crayola washable markers
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•2 packs of glue sticks
•plastic folder
•(1) 1 1/2 inch binder
•Clorox wipes
•Baby wipes
•1 pack of Dry Erase Markers
•GIRLS – gallon Ziploc bags
•BOYS – quart Ziploc bags
Wish List:
•Play-Doh
Kindergarten Supply List
•1 backpack
•2 packs of Clorox wipes
•2 packs of #2 pencils (plain yellow only please)
•4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
•1 primary writing tables - 5/8 inch (8 lines) “pencil tablet”
•1 primary journal K-12
•2-3 ring binders (1 inch and 1/2 inch)
•2 plastic folders with prongs
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•2 packs of 3 count glue sticks
•2 packs of baby wipes
•1 pair of safety scissors
•1 bottle of germ-x
•pack of Play-Doh
•Girls: quart size Ziploc bags
•Boys: gallon size Ziploc bags
•black Dry Erase Markers
•pencil zipper pouch
•pack of colored copy paper
Wish List:
•white copy paper
•card stock
1st Grade Supply List
•primary journal (not composition book)
•2 primary pencil tablets
•2 packs of Ticonderoga pencils
•3 boxes of 24 county Crayola crayons
•highlighters (4 color pack)
•1 – 1” white view binder with pockets
•3 boxes of Kleenex
•4 packs of 4 count glue sticks
•1 pack of cap erasers
•2 packs of Clorox Wipes
•quart size Ziploc bags
•Dry Erase Wide Chisel Expo markers
•headphones (no earbuds)
Wish List
•colored copy paper
•white copy paper
•cardstock
2nd Grade Supply List
•2 boxes of #2 pencils
•4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
•1 box of Crayola washable markers
•1 box of Crayola colored pencils
•1 – 1” clear view binder
•2 pocket folders without prongs
•4 plastic pocket folders with prongs
•3 boxes of Kleenex
•3 packs of Elmer’s glue sticks
•1 bottle Elmer’s liquid school glue
•1 pair of scissors
•2 bar erasers
•2 packs of cap erasers
•1 zip-up pencil pouch OR crayon box
•2 packs of loose-leaf notebook paper (wide-ruled)
•2 packs of Clorox wipes
•headphones/earbuds
•GIRLS – quart size Ziploc bags and bottle of Germ-X
•BOYS – wide tip Dry Erase Expo markers and box of Band-aids
Wish List
•colored copy paper
•white copy paper
3rd Grade Supply List
•D-Ring Binder – 1/2 inch (blue, black, or white)
•binder – 1 inch any color
•3 packs loose-leaf paper (wide ruled)
•3 plastic folders with HOLES (no brads)
•4 plastic folders with BRADS
•Pencil pouch with holes
•1 composition notebook (1 subject)
•1 pack of glue sticks (2 sticks)
•1 pack of yellow highlighters (4 count)
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•1 pack of colored pencils
•2 boxes of pencils
•1 pack of pink bar erasers (8 count)
•1 pair of earbuds/headphones
•Expo Markers
•GIRLS – Clorox wipes
•BOYS – Germ-X
Wish List
•colored copy paper
•colored cardstock
•white copy paper
•box of Band-Aids
4th Grade Supply List
•backpack (non-rolling)
•large binder
•2 packs pf #2 pencils
•2 packs of cap erasers
•3 boxes of Kleenex
•1 pack of glue sticks
•1 pack of colored pencils
•1 hand-held pencil sharpener
•6 plastic dividers with pockets
•2 packs of loose leaf wide ruled notebook paper
•zippered pencil pouch
•headphones or ear buds
•2 spiral bound notebooks
•2 composition books
•Girls – Ziploc bags
•1 pack heavy duty sheet protectors
•Boys – Germ-X
•pair of scissors
Wish List
•band-aids
•white copy paper
•colored copy paper (bright colors)
5th Grade Supply List
Supplies to be given to homeroom teacher:
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•GIRLS – Baby Wipes
•BOYS – Clorox Wipes
•1 pack of bar erasers
•2 packs of #2 pencils (black Ticonderoga preferred)
•Germ-X
Supplies that students should bring to class each day:
•1 three ring binder (2 inches or larger)
•1 three ring binder (1 inch)
•1 pack of 50 heavy duty sheet protectors
•3 1-subject spiral notebooks
•Loose leaf paper
•1 pack of colored pencils
•1 plastic folder with prongs
•ear buds or headphones
Wish List
•white copy paper
•colored copy paper
6th Grade Supply List
•1 pack of Pink Pearl Erasers
•1 pack of #2 pencils
•2 packs of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper
•1 – 3-ring binder
•1 pack 5-tab dividers with pockets
•3 – 1 subject notebooks with holes
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•2 packs of Clorox Wipes
•Dry Erase Expo Markers
•1 pack of mechanical pencils
Wish List
•hand sanitizer
•band-aids
•2 packs of copy paper
Ingomar
Pre –K Supply List
•full size backpack
•plastic nap mat
•small blanket for nap mat
•4 boxes of Crayola 8 count crayons
•4 packs of Crayola washable markers (broad tip)
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•2 containers of Clorox wipes
•2 packs of baby wipes
•1 bottle of hand sanitizer
•1 pack of gallon Ziploc bags
•1 pack of quart Ziploc bags
•4 containers of Play-Doh
•1 pack of highlighters (any color)
•1 pack of construction paper
•1 plastic folder with prongs and pockets (Five Star brand)
•1 three - ring zipper pouch (clear view plastic front)
Wish List:
•band-aids
•colored copy paper
Kindergarten Supply List
•1 backpack (non-rolling)
•4 packs of real wood #2 Ticonderoga pencils (black)
•4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
•1 plastic folder with 3 prongs (Five Star Brand)
•1 3-ring zipper pouch (with clear view plastic front)
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•1 pack of Elmer’s glue sticks
•1 bottle of Elmer’s school glue
•1 pair of round tip Fiskars scissors
•1 pack of Crayola markers (broad tip)
•1 pack of colored copier paper
•1 pack of fine tip EXPO dry erase markers (black)
•1 composition notebook (black/white marble front, sewn in pages)
•Girls Only – gallon size Ziplock bags
•Girls Only – Clorox wipes
•Boys Only – quart size Ziplock bags
•Boys Only – Baby wipes
1st Grade Supply List
•1 backpack (non-rolling)
•4 packs of #2 pencils (Ticonderoga black or U.S.A. Gold)
•1 large pack of glue sticks
•4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
•2 Five Star plastic folders with pockets and prongs
•2 zipper pouches with 3 rings and clear front
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•1 pair of Fiskars scissors
•2 black and white marbled composition books (sewn in pages)
•2 Pacon writing tablets (100 sheets) with 5/8-inch ruling and blue headline/red
•baseline
Girls:
•quart Ziploc bags
•Fine-tip Expo Markers
Boys:
•Germ-X
•Chisel-tip Expo Markers
Wish List:
•Pink Bar Erasers
•clear sheet protectors
•colored copy paper
•Kleenex Wet Wipes
•white cardstock
•band-aids
*Please do not label or write your child’s name on any specific items. We would like for you
to place all items in a plastic bag with your child’s name written on the outside of the bag.
2nd Grade Supply List
•1 backpack (non-rolling)
•1 cloth pencil bag with zipper (No plastic bags)
•2 earbuds/headphones (These will be placed in your child’s personal Ziploc bag)
•1 white binder 1 1/2 inches
•4 plastic folders with pockets (No prongs – Mead Five Star plastic folders are preferred in yellow, green, blue, red or any solid color)
•1 spiral notebook (70 pages)
•1 black and white marble notebook
•1 pack of Loose Leaf Wide-Ruled Paper
•3 packs of Ticonderoga #2 Pencils (24 count)
•2 packs of bar erasers
•3 packs of 24 count Crayola Crayons
•3 packs of 10 count broad tip, washable Crayola Markers
•1 pack of black sharpies
•1 pack of yellow highlighters (3 pack)
•1 pack of black dry erase markers
•1 pair of blunt tip Fiskar scissors
•3 packs of glue sticks
•2 packs of Clorox wipes
•Girls – quart Ziploc bags & 1 large Germ-X hand sanitizer
•Boys – gallon Ziploc bags & 2 boxes of Kleenex (250 count)
Please DO NOT write names on school supplies.
3rd Grade Supply List
•2 Mead Five Star Folders (must have prongs)
•4 packs of USA Gold Pencils (10 count)
•1 zipper pencil pouch
•2 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper
•2 bar erasers
•1 pair of blunt tip scissors
•2 boxes of Kleenex wipes
•1 box of Crayola crayons
•1 pack of highlighters
•1 box of gallon Ziploc bags – Boys
•1 container of Clorox wipes – Girls
•Expo Dry Erase Markers
•1 pair of headphones or earbuds (will remain at school all year)
Wish List:
•Astro-bright Colored Copy Paper
•band-aids
4th Grade Supply List
•1 – 3 ring binder 1 1/2 inch
•2 – packages of notebook paper
•1 – package of 5-tab dividers
•1 – plastic folder with pockets and prongs
•1 – composition notebook
•2 – packs of number 2 pencils (Ticonderoga preferred)
•2 – boxes of cap erasers
•1 – zipper pencil/crayon pouch
•2 – glue sticks
•2 – boxes of crayons
•2 – boxes of Kleenex
•1 – container of disinfecting wipes
•1 – pair of ear buds or headphones (to be left at school)
5th Grade Supply List
•1 – Composition Book (Journal)
•1 – five subject notebook
•4 – 1 subject notebooks
•4 – binders 1”
•2 – packs of dividers
•2 – plastic Mead 5 Star Folders with prongs and pockets
•5 – packs of loose leaf wide-ruled paper
•3 – packs of lined index cards
•4 – packs of #2 Ticonderoga Pencils (black)
•1 – pack of assorted color highlighters
•2 – bottles of glue
•1 – pair of scissors
•1 – pack of markers
•1 – pack of colored pencils
•1 – zipper bag for pencils
•1 – pack of dry erase markers (4 count)
•1 – pair of headphones
•1 – container of Clorox Wipes
•2 – boxes of Kleenex
•1 – box gallon Ziploc bags (Girls)
•1 – box quart Ziploc bags (Boys)
Wish List:
•binder rings
•colored copy paper
6th Grade Supply List
•3 – binders 1”
•1 – five subject notebook
•1 – Composition Book (Journal)
•5 – 1 subject notebooks
•3 – plastic Mead 5 Star Folders with prongs and pockets
•2 – packs of dividers
•5 – packs of loose leaf wide-ruled paper
•3 – packs of lined index cards
•2 – bottles of glue
•1 – pack of colored pencils
•1 – pack of markers
•4 – packs of #2 Ticonderoga Pencils (black)
•1 – pack of assorted color highlighters
•1 – pair of scissors
•1 – zipper bag for pencils
•1 – pack of dry erase markers (4 count)
•1 – pair of headphones
•1 – container of Clorox Wipes
•2 – boxes of Kleenex
•1 – box gallon Ziploc bags (Girls)
•1 – box quart Ziploc bags (Boys)
Wish List:
•binder rings
•colored copy paper
Myrtle
Pre-K Supply List
•1 – pack of baby wipes
•2 – boxes of Kleenex
•2 – containers of Clorox Wipes
•1 – backpack
•1 – box of Ziploc bags
•1 – bottle of hand sanitizer
•4 – Elmer’s glue sticks
•4 – packs of crayons (24 count)
•1 – Mead Five Star plastic folder
•1 – bottle Elmer’s school glue
•1 – pack dry erase markers
•1 – sleep mat
Kindergarten Supply List
•backpack (no wheels)
•2 packages of #2 pencils
•1 primary writing tablet (Kindergarten)
•4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
•2 plastic folders with prongs and pockets
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•1 bottle of hand sanitizer
•2 packs of Clorox wipes
•1 pack of glue sticks
•1 binder pencil pouch with zipper
•1 box quart Ziploc bags – boys only
•1 box of band-aids – girls only
•1 pack of dry erase markers
Wish List:
•white copy paper
•colored copy paper
1st Grade Supply List
•1 pack of #2 pencils
•4 glue sticks
•4 packs of 16 or 24 count Crayola crayons
•4 three-pronged plastic pocket folders
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•4 grade 1 writing tablets
•1 backpack (no wheels)
•Mead Primary K-2 Journal
•1 pencil bag
•Germ-X
•2 packs of Clorox Wipes
Girls
•Gallon Ziploc Bags
•Fine Tip Expo Dry Erase Markers
Boys
•Quart Ziploc Bags
•Wide Tip Expo Dry Erase Markers
Wish List
•copy paper (white or colored)
2nd Grade Supply List
•backpack (non-rolling)
•1 cloth pencil bag with zipper
•2 – 1” binders (white)
•4 plastic pocket folders with prongs
•2 packs of wide-ruled loose-leaf paper
•1 pack of color copy paper
•1 pack of pocket dividers
•1 spiral notebook
•2 packs of glue sticks
•2 boxes of 24 count crayons
•3 boxes of #2 pencils (24 count)
•1 pack of pencil top erasers
•1 pack Pearl Erasers
•1 box of markers
•1 box of colored pencils
•1 bottle germ-X hand sanitizer (large)
•1 pack of highlighters
•1 pack of Dry-Erase Markers (Black)
•3 boxes of Kleenex
•2 packs of Clorox wipes
•1 box gallon Ziploc bags
•1 box quart Ziploc bags
Wish List
•copy paper
•band-aids
3rd Grade Supply List
•backpack (non-rolling)
•1 spiral 1 subject notebook
•2 composition notebooks
•3 packs of #2 pencils
•3 packs of loose-leaf notebook paper
•1 pack of pink bar erasers
•2 containers of Clorox Wipes
•2 boxes of crayons
•1 box colored pencils
•3 plastic folders with pockets (2 with prongs to add paper and 1 without prongs)
•1 pack of sheet protectors
•3 boxes of Kleenex
•1 pack of 3 count glue sticks
•1 - 1 1/2 ” Binder
•Girls: gallon Ziploc bags and bottle of Germ-X
•Boys: quart Ziploc bags and 4 pack of highlighters
•Expo Markers
•earbuds or headphones (no light up earbuds/headphones)
Wish List
•wireless mouse for student computer (will remain at school all year
4th Grade Supply List
•backpack (no wheels)
•2 – 1” inch 3 ring binders
•2 packs of dividers with pockets
•2 plastic folders with pockets and prongs
•6 packs of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper
•1 zipper pencil pouch
•4 packs of #2 Ticonderoga pencils
•1 pack of pencil top erasers
•1 pack of multi-colored highlighters
•1 pack of glue sticks
•1 pack of colored pencils
•1 box of crayons
•3 boxes of Kleenex
•2 containers of disinfecting wipes
•headphones or earbuds
Wish List:
•white copy paper
•Dry Erase Expo Markers
5th & 6th Grade Supply List
•5 packs loose leaf paper
•4 packs of #2 pencils
•1 box of Kleenex
•2 containers disinfectant wipes
•1 larger binder / trapper keeper
•1 pack cap erasers
•3 prong folders (5th grade only)
•1 pack of subject dividers
•headphones
•band-aids
Wish List
•copy paper
West Union
Pre-K Supply List
•2 - packs of Clorox wipes
•4 - boxes of Crayola crayons (24 count)
•2 - packs of glue sticks
•2 - boxes of washable markers
•1 - box of Ziploc bags
•Boys – gallon
•Girls – quart
•1 - pack of heavy weight construction paper
•1 - bottle Germ-X
•1 - 4-pack of Play-Doh
•1 - nap mat (Plastic Only)
•1 - pack of baby wipes
•2 - boxes of Kleenex
•1 - 3-prong clear zipper pouch
•1 - primary journal (K-2)
•1 - pack of flushable wipes
•2 - 3-prong plastic folders
•2 - packs of index cards
Kindergarten Supply List
•1 non-rolling backpack
•2 zipper pencil pouches with clear front and 3 prongs
•1 1” white clear view 3-ring binder
•3 packs of Clorox wipes
•3 packs of Ticonderoga #2 pencils
•4 plastic Mead Five Star Folders (no black please)
•4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
•1 pack of Crayola markers (broad tip)
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•1 pack of colored copy paper
•1 bottle of Germ-X
•2 packs of baby wipes
•1 pack of sheet protectors
•4 packs of 3 count Elmer’s glue sticks
•2 composition notebooks (black/white marble front, sewn pages)
•Boys Only: gallon Ziploc bags
•Girls Only: quart Ziploc bags
Wish List:
•white copy paper
•cardstock
•index cards (white)
•band-aids
•construction paper
1st Grade Supply List
•backpack (non-rolling)
•2 plastic folders with pockets and prongs (no black)
•4 glue sticks
•1 mead primary k-2 writing journal
•1 crayon pouch
•2 containers of Clorox wipes
•1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
•1 box of quart Ziploc bags
•4 boxes of 24 count crayons
•1 pair of Fiskars scissors
•3 boxes of Kleenex
•1 pack of pencil tip erasers (Boys)
•1 pack of pink bar erasers (Girls)
•2 first grade writing tablets
•wide tip Expo Dry Erase Markers (Boys)
•1 pack colored copy paper (Girls)
Wish List:
•sharpie markers
•cardstock
•white copy paper
•sheet protectors
2nd Grade Supply List
•backpack (non-rolling)
•3 boxes of Kleenex
•5 sturdy folders with brads
•4 packs of 24 count crayons
•2 packs of pencil top erasers
•2 packs of #2 Ticonderoga Pencils
•1 pair of headphones/earbuds
•1 handwriting tablet (Mead Grade 2-3)
•1 pair of scissors
•1 clipboard
•2 yellow highlighters
•1 cloth zipper bag
•1 package of glue sticks (6 count)
•2 packs Lysol wipes
•2 packs of pink bar erasers
•Girls – 1 box of quart Ziploc bags
•Boys – 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
Wish List:
•1 pack white copy paper
•1 pack colored copy paper
•1 box band-aids
•Expo markers
•Expo Board Spray
3rd Grade Supply List
•backpack (non-rolling)
•2 packs of pencils
•1 pack of pencil top erasers
•2 composition notebooks (NO spiral or wires)
•1 plastic folder with pockets and prongs
•1 plastic folder with pockets and NO prongs
•2 STURDY paper folders
•disinfecting wipes
•1 large box of Kleenex
•1 bottle of Germ-X
•1 pack of glue sticks
•1 pack of dry erase markers
•Girls: 1 pack of rectangular pink erasers and 1 box of crayons
•Boys: 1 box quart Ziploc bags and 1 bottle of glue
Wish List:
•white copy paper
•colored copy paper
4th Grade Supply List
•backpack (non-rolling)
•bottle of Germ-X
•1 pack of wide ruled loose-leaf paper
•4 packs of #2 Ticonderoga pencils
•1 box of Kleenex
•2” Mead Five Star Zipper Notebook
•1 1/2” black 3-ring binder
•1 box 24 count crayons
•1 container disinfecting wipes
•1 pack of tabbed dividers (5 subject)
•1 pack of 40 pencil top erasers
•3 sturdy pocket folders (no prongs)
•headphones or earbuds
Wish List:
•band-aids
•Expo White Board Cleaner
•colored copy paper
5th Grade Supply List
•1 – Mead Five Star Binder that zips
•3 – packs college-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper
•1 – 5 pack of dividers with pockets
•3 – composition notebooks (9 3/4 x 7 1/2 “ NORCOM brand, 100 pages, college ruled)
•1 – pencil pouch
•1 – pack of colored pencils/markers/crayons
•1 – pair of student scissors
•1 – package of no. 2 pencils (Ticonderoga brand preferred)
•1 – 2ct. pack of Expo Markers
•1 – pack of glue sticks
•2 – packs of cap erasers
•2 – boxes of Kleenex
•1 – set of earbuds/headphones
•Girls Bring: 1 bottle of Germ-X
•Boys Bring: 1 – package Clorox Wipes
Wish List:
•copy paper
•Astro-bright paper
•quart-sized Ziploc bags
•Expo Markers
6th Grade Supply List
•5 – Mead Composition Notebooks
•1 – zipper binder
•1 – 5 pack of dividers with pockets
•1 pack of colored pencils
•3 packs #2 pencils
•4 packs of loose-leaf paper
•1 pair of scissors
•1 – 3 pack of Glue Sticks
•2 – boxes of Kleenex
•1 – pack of highlighters
•1 – pack of graph paper
•1 – set of earbuds/headphones (Optional)
•1 – bottle of Germ-X (Girls)
•1 – package of Clorox Wipes (Boys)
Wish List:
•copy paper
•Expo Markers
•colored paper
•cardstock
Myrtle
West Union
