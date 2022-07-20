They will have applications for Free & Reduced Meals online by the first of the week, forms will be available at Registration starting on Tuesday as well. Students must complete a form each school year, even if they have previously qualified.

Union County Schools are “Offer versus Serve” cafeterias. Each student must pick up at least 3 of the 5 food components (Meat, Dairy, Grain, Fruit, or Vegetable) and one must be a fruit or vegetable for lunch.

Students do not have to pick up milk unless they want it. This helps us cut down on waste.

We will offer all five components and students may get all five.

The health of each student is very important to our school district. Extra food may be purchased after receiving a full meal. Students who bring their meal may only purchase milk products or water.

Breakfast $2.50

Reduced .30 cents

Lunch $3.50

Reduced .40 cents

If your student requires substitutions due to allergies, their doctor must fill out the School District medical form giving recommended substitutions. If it is a milk allergy, they may have fruit juice or a cup for water. If you have questions or concerns about food allergies please call your school nurse or the child nutrition department.

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus