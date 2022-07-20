They will have applications for Free & Reduced Meals online by the first of the week, forms will be available at Registration starting on Tuesday as well. Students must complete a form each school year, even if they have previously qualified.
Union County Schools are “Offer versus Serve” cafeterias. Each student must pick up at least 3 of the 5 food components (Meat, Dairy, Grain, Fruit, or Vegetable) and one must be a fruit or vegetable for lunch.
Students do not have to pick up milk unless they want it. This helps us cut down on waste.
We will offer all five components and students may get all five.
The health of each student is very important to our school district. Extra food may be purchased after receiving a full meal. Students who bring their meal may only purchase milk products or water.
Breakfast $2.50
Reduced .30 cents
Lunch $3.50
Reduced .40 cents
If your student requires substitutions due to allergies, their doctor must fill out the School District medical form giving recommended substitutions. If it is a milk allergy, they may have fruit juice or a cup for water. If you have questions or concerns about food allergies please call your school nurse or the child nutrition department.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
