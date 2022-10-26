U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith this past week reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program.
Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of $1.0 million awarded through the COPS Hiring program. Another $468,367 in Community Policing Development (CPD) Program funds will also be directed to Mississippi.
The Union County School District will receive $495,753.
"We are ecstatic and feel very fortunate to receive this grant," Union County Superintendent of Schools Russell Taylor said. "Our first priority in the Union County School District is and will remain to return our students safely home from school each day."
"These funds will help us to increase strategically planned security initiatives for our campuses by adding items such as cameras, automated gates, updated access technology, and updated intercom communication," Taylor continued. "This grant will better equip us to pursue our core value of a physically safe environment for students to learn and staff to work. I would like to thank Mrs. Windy Faulkner for her tremendous work in attaining these funds to provide additional resources for the safety of students and staff."
“These federal grants will help districts across Mississippi improve security and coordination with law enforcement,” Wicker said. “I look forward to seeing these funds enacted and a safer future for our state’s students.”
“Rising crime rates across the country affect everyone whether in urban, suburban, or rural areas. As a result, local law enforcement, including those assigned to protect schools, face unrelenting pressures. These COPS grants are intended to help ease those burdens and promote safer communities,” Hyde-Smith said.
School districts may use SVPP grants for, among other things, coordination with local law enforcement; security enhancements, emergency preparedness and technology upgrades, and/or other actions to improve security in schools and school grounds. SVPP funds totaling $3,014,865 for Mississippi include:
· Chickasaw County School District – $498,744
· Lauderdale County School District – $498,744
· Union County School District – $495,753
· Hollandale School District – $468,750
· Yazoo County School District – $366,618
· Leland School District – $346,500
· Newton City Schools – $339,756
COPS Hiring Program is a competitive grant program that provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers and deputies to enhance community policing and crime prevention. COPS Hiring Program grants worth $1,017,469 are awarded to:
· City of Natchez – $768,319
· Holmes County Consolidated School District – $125,000
· City of Picayune – $124,150
CPD grants, used to support creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities, have been awarded to:
· City of Jackson – $174,000
· University of Mississippi Medical Center – $160,000
· Forrest County – $74,999
· Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Ridgeland – $58,000
