West Union Principal Russell Taylor will take over as Union County Superintendent beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
In a unanimous decision, The Union County School Board of Trustees hired Taylor Monday evening to a four-year contract. The board hired him to step into a position to be vacated by Ken Basil, the current superintendent, at the end of the 2020 calendar year.
Beginning July 1, Taylor will become superintendent in waiting and then transition to the school district's top job on Jan. 1.
Basil announced his decision to retire as superintendent in December.
