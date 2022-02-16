The Union County School board honored the district’s teachers and counselor of the year at their monthly meeting Monday, Feb 7.
Those honored were: West Union Teacher of the year Tiffany Wilson, Myrtle Teacher of the Year and District Teacher of the Year Abby Cook, East Union Teacher of the Year Kelly Meinz, Ingomar Teacher of the Year Ashley Weinhold, and School Counselor of the Year for the State of Mississippi Kim Thompson.
The board voted to appoint Mickey Basil as school board president and Mike Browning as secretary-vice president. Browning previously served as president. The rotation system for the appointment of officers in board policy BBAA is being amended as per the board’s decision and appointment for this calendar year.
Trusties approved amending a previous contract with Shafer, Zahner, and Zahner Architects to include East Union Cafeteria renovations. The renovations will be paid from ESSER III/ARP funds, but all architect fees will be paid from the District Maintenance Fund 1120. Superintendent Russell Taylor stated that there would be a meeting with the architect firm and that the project would hopefully be completed this summer. The renovations will not be completed during the regular school year to avoid disruptions.
In other business, the following motions were approved by the board:
- Recommendation by Mickey Basil to adjust the annual salary of Superintendent Russell Taylor on his current contract, which expires June 30, 2024, and a recommendation by Superintendent Taylor to set the annual salary of the Assistant Superintendent Windy Faulkner.
- Recommendation to accept the AT&T proposal for E-Rate Category 1 fiber connectivity and internet access and approval of the AT&T contract pending review by the board attorney.
- Recommendation to approve updated 2022 COVID guidelines and deem all employees as essential workers.
- Recommendation to forgive Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 missed by students and grant one day of administrative leave with pay for all employees due to the emergency closing for inclement weather. This will eliminate the need to use a scheduled holiday as a makeup day.
- Recommendation to increase the district mileage rate to reflect the updated federal rate.
- Recommendation to approve the 2022-2023 calendar year with a notable change in spring break dates that will allow the district’s spring break to match up with area colleges.
- Recommendation to approve the rental agreement with Magnolia Civic Center for use for the annual play that will take place in April by the Union County Theater group.
- Recommendation to approve the low quote from Waters Truck and Tractor to replace an engine in bus number 49 at Myrtle School. Superintendent Taylor stated that replacing the engine, rather than replacing the bus, would be the most economical choice since there is approximately 11 years of use still left in the bus.
- Recommendations to reissue licenses of Kyler Mahar, Macy Mahar, and Michelle Swearingen due to being upgraded from A to AA.
- Recommendations to approve Shonda Williams as a substitute teacher, transition Geraldine Hattix from part-time to full-time at East Union Attendance Center, hire Tracie Herring as a part-time cafeteria worker at West Union Attendance Center, approve Elisha Tate as a long-term substitute at West Union Attendance Center, and to accept the resignation of Danny Jarvis as part-time fogger/sprayer at Myrtle Attendance Center.
- Recommendation to hire Kegan Garrison as assistant baseball coach at Ingomar Attendance Center, and Andy Streich as assistant fastpitch softball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center.
The next board meeting will take place at the district office on Monday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m.