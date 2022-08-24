Union County schools have scored in the top 10 in the state in three out of the four testing areas.
The Mississippi Department of Education released the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results this past week.
Not only were county schools in the top 10, but the Union County District came in second-highest in Mathematics and Algebra, second in English Language Arts and English II and tied for third highest in Biology. The rating was based on the percent of students who are at the proficient and advanced learning levels.
Only three districts were in the top 10 in all four categories: Long Beach School District, Oceans Springs School District and Petal School District. The Madison County School District and Union County were the only two districts with three top 10 areas.
The New Albany School District was in the top 10 statewide in the U. S. History tests.
“Obviously we want to celebrate the hard work of teachers and students, and the contributions of the families of the community,’ Union County Superintendent of Schools Russell Taylor said. “Education over the last two-and-one-half years of difficult times has taken everybody to make it work. I hope this is something the community can celebrate because the performance of our district outpaced the state.”
“I think it’s a great thing for the state that we are approaching pre-pandemic and barely beating it in math. I know 2018 and 2019 were the highest proficiency levels we have ever had in Union County and that was pre-pandemic,” he said. “This year we eclipsed those pre-pandemic levels in math and language arts and we were just thrilled that the hard work we saw in the classrooms by the students and teachers and parents in the community was reflected.”
“We haven’t gotten growth levels yet; that will come later,” he said. “We calculate our growth levels and we think they are going to be very high.”
“I would like to say how proud I am of our 21-22 MAAP scores. They are absolutely phenomenal,” Assistant Superintendent Windy Faulkner said. “There are many factors that went into the reason we have been so successful. First is the district vision and everyone buying into it including administrators, teachers, students and parents. Next would be the hard work and dedication of our teachers and support staff They have gone above and beyond this year. The UCSD is blessed to have hard-working driven students and a community that believes in our vision. Last, but not least, is our school board that provided the resources needed to be successful and is always supportive. I am blessed to be a part of this amazing school district.”
“The 2021-22 assessment results provide clear and indisputable evidence of the resilience of our students and educators and their ability to recover from the disruptions to learning,” Dr. Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education, said. “We are confident Mississippi educators and school leaders across the state will continue to build upon this progress by setting high expectations and working to ensure every student in every school overcomes the setbacks of the pandemic and is successful.”
Mississippi students generally tested as well as before the Covid pandemic.
According to published reports, the percentage of students scoring either proficient or advanced, which are the highest levels, set a record with 42.2 percent in ELA and 55.9 percent in science. The statewide average mathematics score was 47.3 percent, essentially the same as pre-pandemic rate of 47.4 percent. Science assessment scores also were record-setting at 55.9 percent proficient and advanced.
MAAP measures students' knowledge, skills and academic growth from elementary through high school. The scores released Thursday include third through eighth grade mathematics and English language arts (ELA), fifth through eighth science and high school end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Each student receives a scale score and a performance level between 1 and 5 moving up from minimal through basic, pass, proficient and, highest, advanced.
Schools also receive A-F accountability grades for the 2021-22 school year. They will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on Sept. 29.
Officials say the overall increase in assessment scores in 2021-22 after the decline in 2020-21 will likely impact district and school accountability grades because the calculation of the state’s A-F accountability grades relies heavily on the amount of progress students make from one year to the next. The greater the amount of improvement, the higher the score is affected.
