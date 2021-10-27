The newest members of the Union County Schools ACT Club include:

Caleb McConaha - Ingomar -30+ Club; Eli Skinner - Myrtle - 30+ Club; Cass Vanstory - Myrtle - 25+ Club; Josie Baird - West Union - 25+ Club; and Max Smithey - West Union - 25+ Club.

The club recognizes students who achieve high scores on the ACT. They receive certificates and T-shirts from their respective schools.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus