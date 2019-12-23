The Union County School District recently named Sara Beth Garrett, algebra teacher at East Union Attendance Center, as the district teacher of the year. Garrett was also named teacher of the year for East Union. Other teachers of the year in the county schools are Leslie Gaines of Myrtle Attendance Center, Heather Meadows of Ingomar Attendance Center and Claire Baker of West Union Attendance Center.
Sara Beth Garrett
Sara Beth Garrett said she feels as though God has called her to the teaching profession.
“It’s just my passion,” she said. “I don’t know of anything else I would rather do. I love being a teacher.”
Garrett teaches foundations of algebra and algebra 1, and this is her fourth year teaching at East Union.
Previously, she taught three years at Baldwyn High School.
“I love helping students,” Garrett said. “I love getting them to have those ‘aha’ moments, those lightbulb moments, where it just clicks and they get it.”
Garrett said she was “shocked” when it was announced at the pep rally that she was the teacher of the year.
Teaching is not an easy job, and people should not do it for the money, Garrett added. But she said “it’s a very rewarding” job.
People should only pursue the teaching profession if they have a passion for it and feel called to the job, she said.
She loves getting to know the students and setting high expectations for them.
“Most of the time it causes them to have higher expectations for themselves and not just settle . . .,” she said. “My students are amazing.”
She loves watching the students grow and seeing them learn and change. She tries to relate the math to real-world problems.
Garrett also teaches the material in different ways, such as putting students in groups and using hands-on methods. This way the students are not just sitting in a desk and listening to the teacher talk, she said.
Garrett’s grandparents on her dad’s side were also teachers and inspired her to become a teacher.
“I had a lot of teachers that pushed me and invested in my life,” Garrett added.
Now she is a teacher who motivates her students to learn. She noted that math is a subject a lot of students struggle with.
“I try to explain it and get it on their level, explain it different ways, so that hopefully they’ll learn it,” Garrett said.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and is currently working on her master’s degree from Mississippi College.
Garrett is a graduate of East Union Attendance Center where she was the 2008 valedictorian.
She is married to Jeremy Garrett, and they have a 2-year-old son, Davis.
Heather Meadows
Heather Meadows, 5th and 6th grade math teacher, is in her second year teaching at Ingomar and her 16th year overall. She previously taught at Ripley Middle School for four years and at Blue Mountain for nine years. She graduated from New Albany High School and went on to get a bachelor’s degree at Blue Mountain College and a master’s degree at the University of Mississippi. She is also National Board Certified.
The Blue Mountain native is married to Craig Meadows, assistant principal at Myrtle Attendance Center. Together, they have four children, Jackson, Maylee Ray, Millie Elle and Mary Micah.
Meadows said she knew since she was in the 6th grade that she wanted to become a teacher.
“I had a science teacher in the 6th grade whom I really loved and admired,” she said. “I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Meadows said she uses a variety of methods in the classroom, from singing songs to playing games like “Keep, Change, Flip, as well as watching YouTube videos because every child learns differently.
“Not every child learns the same,” Meadows said. “Teachers have to adjust to each child’s motivational needs. Every day in my classroom, I try to treat it as God made us all different and that I need to remember that one student’s best is not another student’s best. If they try their best, that’s fine. Not every student is going to be a straight A student. As long as their trying their best and I’m meeting their individual needs, I’m doing my job.”
She offered a few words of advice to anyone who wants to become a teacher or is just starting out in the teaching profession.
“Don’t reflect back on your first year and think, ‘I’m a horrible teacher,’ because I think every teacher’s first year is horrible,” Meadows said. “Also, parent communication is key for a child’s success. If the parents and teacher work together, then you’re setting that child up for a successful education. If you don’t communicate with the parents, you can’t be on the same page as far as what you want that child to learn and accomplish.”
Leslie Gaines
Leslie Gaines has been teaching for 18 years, and she has been at Myrtle the whole time.
“It’s more than just a school. It’s a family,” said Gaines, adding that the people make Myrtle a special place to teach.
Teaching is a “very rewarding profession,” said Gaines, who enjoys “getting to connect with kids and learn their personalities.”
The high school biology teacher also likes helping the students with struggles inside and outside of the classroom.
“It’s definitely a profession that I feel like you have to have a calling for,” she said. “It’s not something that necessarily everyone can do because you do really have to love kids.”
Gaines encourages her students to set goals, adding that “everybody has different goals in life.”
Some students want to go to college while others want to graduate high school and go to work, she noted.
“Whatever individual goals they have, I just try to encourage them to go after those,” Gaines said.
Gaines graduated from New Albany High School and Mississippi State University. She also has a master’s degree from the University of West Alabama.
“My parents have always pushed me to follow my dreams and to be the best that I can be,” she said.
She is married to Thomas Gaines, and they have three children—John Thomas, Luke and Elly.
Her children have grown up in the Myrtle school. Two of her children still attend the school while one has graduated.
Originally, Gaines planned on being a nurse. But one night she was with her husband when he had to work a wreck with the volunteer fire department. After seeing all that, she decided she did not want to be a nurse.
Gaines had always helped children at church with Bible school and Sunday school, and a friend suggested that she should become a teacher.
So Gaines switched her major, and now she loves being a teacher but says there is a lot of stress and pressure that comes with the job.
But she has always liked school and enjoyed the challenge of learning new things. Many teachers also helped her along the way.
The most rewarding aspect of being a teacher is when the students come back and tell her she made a difference.
She was “blown away” by being selected as the teacher of the year. “It’s been very humbling for me,” said Gaines, adding that she appreciates the honor.
Claire Baker
A 5th and 6th grade math teacher at the school, Claire Baker is in her fourth year of teaching. She taught 6th grade math at Center Hill Middle School before taking a teaching job at West Union.
Baker is a native of Holly Springs, where she graduated from Marshall Academy. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Mississippi, followed by a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
She is married to Adam Baker from New Albany and is the daughter of Tim and Lisa Liddy from Holly Springs.
Baker said she did not originally plan to be a teacher when she enrolled at school at Ole Miss; she was supposed to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a pharmacist.
“I never really felt driven to do that though,” she said. “I started it and then halfway through the first semester I decided ‘This is not me.’ I decided I want to be a teacher instead. I’ve always enjoyed teaching other people, whether it’s through a hobby or tutoring when I was in high school or college. When I talked about it with my mom, she agreed. She said when I was an elementary student, I said I wanted to be an elementary teacher.”
Baker said she likes to bring cooperative learning into her classroom.
“The kids help each other and work together to solve problems,” she said. “I do a lot of group work because I find that sometimes the kids learn from each other a little better than they would straight from me. They might listen to each other a little more than they would an adult.”
Baker said she also likes to use instructional videos and hands-on work.
“For example, starting next semester, we study volume,” she said. “I have some boxes and I make them measure the length, the width and the height and they are able to calculate the volume based off that.”
Baker also said she has received a lot of help from her fellow teachers.
“A lot of my classroom management strategies have come from the teachers I have worked with, such as how to set a routine and make sure the kids know the expectations,” she said. “When they know those expectations, they tend to meet them. I’ve also learned that being consistent on a day-to-day basis is extremely important. As far as the actual teaching, a lot of teachers have shared resources and where to find them, whether its online or through books.”
She shares that same advice with future teachers.
“Some of your best resources are other teachers,” Baker said. “Always ask for help if you feel like you need it.”