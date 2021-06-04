The Union County Soil and Water Conservation District, a member of the Mississippi Association of Conservation Districts (MACD), has announced its annual call for applications for five scholarships to be awarded in January 2022.
Each of the scholarship's five recipients will receive scholarships of $5,000.
These scholarship awards are open to any college sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate student enrolled in a college or university in the state of Mississippi.
Applications will be evaluated based on student’s grade point average, activities and leadership qualities, financial need and supporting materials.
The Scholarship is open to students pursuing a Natural Resources field of study, which includes but is not limited to:
- Agribusiness
- Agricultural Engineering Technology and Business
- Agriculture Information Science and Education
- Agricultural Pest Management
- Agricultural Science
- Agronomy, Animal and Dairy Sciences
- Agricultural Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
- Biological Engineering
- Food Science and Technology
- Forestry
- Human Sciences
- Horticulture
- Landscape Architecture
- Landscape Contracting and Management
- Poultry Science.
The deadline for submitting applications is October 1, 2021.
To obtain an application, information or specific evaluation criteria, visit the Union County Soil and Water Conservation District Office located at: 1510A Munsford Dr., New Albany or call 662-486-3017 or 662-486-3003.
MACD is a nonprofit organization made up of the state’s 82 Soil and Water Conservation Districts who promote the conservation of Mississippi’s natural resources through education and outreach.