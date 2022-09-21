A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Gabe Rakestraw
Daisy Johnson
Jonah Merritt
Braidan Jordan
Alex Robertson, Nathan Goodman and Harley Sullivan
John Frank Robbins, Madilyn McMillen, Maggie Roberts and Milie Roberts
Kinsley Sprouse and Cadence Robbins
East Union student Gabe Rakestraw was recognized for achieving a high score of 30 on the ACT.
Several students from Union County schools achieved composite scores of 25 or higher.
They include:
East Union Attendance Center – Daisy Johnson
Ingomar Ingomar Attendance Center– Madilyn McMillen, Cadence Robbins, John Frank Robbins, Maggie Roberts, Miley Roberts and Kinsley Sprouse
Myrtle Attendance Center – Braiden Jordan and Jonah Merritt
West Union Attendance Center – Caroline Boatwright, Meg Boatwright, Nathan Goodman, Crissa Goodwin, Graden Manning, Alex Robertson and Harley Sullivan
