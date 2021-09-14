The Union County Board of Supervisors approved a $8.9 million 2021-2022 budget and tax levy at their September meeting. Board President Steve Watson said the budget would not result in a tax increase for county residents.
Both Watson and supervisor Sam Taylor recused themselves from voting on the budget because they have relatives who are county employees.
About two-thirds of the county’s revenue comes from property and motor vehicle taxes.
The tax millage remains at 116.21mills. County schools get 54.79 mills while the remaining 61.42 mills goes for county government. Of that, 34.41 mills is for operation of general government, 9.93 is for road maintenance and 7.70 is for bridge and culverts. Northeast Mississippi Community College receives 5.55 mills and New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults, a state special levy and the Union County Library each receive 1.0 mills. Additionally, there is 0.93 mills for fire protection outside the City of New Albany.
The only personal appearance was by Daniel Bounds and Luck Atkins representing TraxPlus Equipment. They told supervisors about their heavy equipment sales as well as online auction sales.
“We’re the little guys in the business,” Bounds told board members, so the company aggressively prices their equipment and focuses on onsite maintenance. The warranty means there will be no out-of-pocket cost to taxpayers, he said.
The company sells excavators, graders, loaders and other equipment, plus facilitating reverse auctions.
Supervisors said they are in fact considering purchasing some of the type equipment TraxPlus sells.
In personnel, board members approved hiring Tommy Moody as part-time employee in the solid waste department and Gary Rowell as full-time employee in the road department.
Supervisors also approved the resignation of part-time bookkeeper Kathy Eaves in the tax assessor-collector’s office. Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam said Eaves is retiring after 20 years. Dunnam added that Sam Hickey, who already works for her, has banking analysis training and will be able to take over those duties for Eaves.
The board approved travel for Logan Nobles and Sam Hickey to attend an assessment training session in Starkville Sept. 20-24 and for Brett Wicker to attend a sex offender registration and compliance symposium in Flowood Oct. 7-8.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of supervisors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept.20.